Biden Uncertain of Reaching Gaza Ceasefire Deal Soon

President Joe Biden told reporters on Thursday that he is not confident that an agreement on a Gaza ceasefire deal will be reached soon, according to a White House press pool report.
"No," Biden said when asked if he's confident they will reach a Gaza ceasefire agreement soon.
18:06 GMT 13.06.2024 (Updated: 18:11 GMT 13.06.2024)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden told reporters on Thursday that he is not confident that an agreement on a Gaza ceasefire deal will be reached soon, according to a White House press pool report.
Just a day before, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he is not sure whether it will be possible to bridge the gaps in the Gaza ceasefire proposal after Hamas put on the table a list of changes to the draft agreement.
"I can't tell you right now whether we'll succeed. I believe it's doable. I believe it's absolutely necessary to try our hardest to do it, but there's no guarantee," Blinken said during a press conference in Doha, Qatar when asked if there are any chances to reach an agreement on a ceasefire in Gaza.
While Blinken said there were some unworkable terms in Hamas' proposed changes to the deal, he did not disclose the details of those changes.
The United States
, Qatar, Egypt, and Israel will work "with urgency" in the coming days to see if the gaps are bridgeable, the top US diplomat added.
On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel
and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 37,100 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities. A total of 120 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza, and about a third of them are believed to be dead.