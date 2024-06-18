https://sputnikglobe.com/20240618/ukraine-loses-up-to-455-soldiers-in-clashes-with-russias-western-group---mod-1119008450.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 455 Soldiers in Clashes With Russia’s Western Group - MoD
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 455 servicepeople in clashes with Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Units of Battlegroup Zapad took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on formations of [Ukrainian troops in the LPR and the Kharkov region]," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Kiev has lost up to 455 soldiers. Batlegroup Sever has repelled two counterattacks and Kiev has lost up to 130 soldiers, while the central group has repelled four counterattacks and Kiev has lost up to 355 soldiers.
"The Ukrainian Armed forces losses amounted to up to 665 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, including one US-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, two motor vehicles, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer," the ministry added.