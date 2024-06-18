https://sputnikglobe.com/20240618/ukraine-loses-up-to-455-soldiers-in-clashes-with-russias-western-group---mod-1119008450.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 455 Soldiers in Clashes With Russia’s Western Group - MoD

Ukraine Loses Up to 455 Soldiers in Clashes With Russia’s Western Group - MoD

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 455 servicepeople in clashes with Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2024-06-18T11:26+0000

2024-06-18T11:26+0000

2024-06-18T11:26+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

sputnik

ukraine

russia

russian defense ministry

lpr

kiev

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/15/1117462465_0:236:3139:2002_1920x0_80_0_0_cd6287304242318885e90c8483c56a17.jpg

"Units of Battlegroup Zapad took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on formations of [Ukrainian troops in the LPR and the Kharkov region]," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Kiev has lost up to 455 soldiers. Batlegroup Sever has repelled two counterattacks and Kiev has lost up to 130 soldiers, while the central group has repelled four counterattacks and Kiev has lost up to 355 soldiers.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240617/ukraine-loses-up-to-535-soldiers-in-clashes-with-russias-battlegroup-yug---mod-1118996198.html

ukraine

russia

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine loses, russian defense ministry, russia’s battlegroup zapad