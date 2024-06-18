https://sputnikglobe.com/20240618/un-participating-in-swiss-conference-on-ukraine-unacceptable-under-un-charter---nebenzia-1119016821.html

UN Participating in Swiss Conference on Ukraine ‘Unacceptable’ Under UN Charter - Nebenzia

UN Participating in Swiss Conference on Ukraine 'Unacceptable' Under UN Charter - Nebenzia

Russia regrets that the UN participated in the conference on Ukraine under an observer status, an act contrary to the UN Charter, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzya said.

"We regret that at these gatherings there was the participation of representatives of the UN Secretariat, calling it participation as an observer. This is unacceptable conduct under Article 100 of the UN Charter," Nebenzya said on Tuesday during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine. Article 100 of the UN Charter stipulates that the UN secretary-general will not seek or receive instructions from any government or from any other authority external to the organization in performing their duties.The UN secretary-general and staff will refrain from any action which might reflect on their position as international officials responsible only to the United Nations, according to Article 100 of the UN Charter.

