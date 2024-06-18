https://sputnikglobe.com/20240618/un-participating-in-swiss-conference-on-ukraine-unacceptable-under-un-charter---nebenzia-1119016821.html
UN Participating in Swiss Conference on Ukraine ‘Unacceptable’ Under UN Charter - Nebenzia
UN Participating in Swiss Conference on Ukraine ‘Unacceptable’ Under UN Charter - Nebenzia
Sputnik International
Russia regrets that the UN participated in the conference on Ukraine under an observer status, an act contrary to the UN Charter, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzya said.
2024-06-18T23:27+0000
2024-06-18T23:27+0000
2024-06-18T23:27+0000
world
ukraine
russia
the united nations (un)
un security council (unsc)
ukrainian conflict
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/17/1118603622_0:17:3582:2032_1920x0_80_0_0_278cb6e2b65438995f44827000fd8edb.jpg
"We regret that at these gatherings there was the participation of representatives of the UN Secretariat, calling it participation as an observer. This is unacceptable conduct under Article 100 of the UN Charter," Nebenzya said on Tuesday during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine. Article 100 of the UN Charter stipulates that the UN secretary-general will not seek or receive instructions from any government or from any other authority external to the organization in performing their duties.The UN secretary-general and staff will refrain from any action which might reflect on their position as international officials responsible only to the United Nations, according to Article 100 of the UN Charter.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240617/effectiveness-of-swiss-hosted-summit-on-ukraine-tends-to-zero---kremlin-1118995876.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/17/1118603622_426:0:3157:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9d2bd4b8f77b35db387f933b946b0ba4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
un, is un impartial, russian ambassador to the united nations vassily nebenzya, the un charter, conference on ukraine in switzerland, swiss conference on ukraine
un, is un impartial, russian ambassador to the united nations vassily nebenzya, the un charter, conference on ukraine in switzerland, swiss conference on ukraine
UN Participating in Swiss Conference on Ukraine ‘Unacceptable’ Under UN Charter - Nebenzia
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia regrets that the United Nations participated in the conference on Ukraine in Switzerland under an observer status, an act contrary to the UN Charter, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzya said.
"We regret that at these gatherings there was the participation of representatives of the UN Secretariat, calling it participation as an observer. This is unacceptable conduct under Article 100 of the UN Charter," Nebenzya said on Tuesday during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.
Article 100 of the UN Charter stipulates that the UN secretary-general will not seek or receive instructions from any government or from any other authority external to the organization in performing their duties.
The UN secretary-general and staff will refrain from any action which might reflect on their position as international officials responsible only to the United Nations, according to Article 100 of the UN Charter.