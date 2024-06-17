https://sputnikglobe.com/20240617/effectiveness-of-swiss-hosted-summit-on-ukraine-tends-to-zero---kremlin-1118995876.html

Effectiveness of Swiss-Hosted Summit on Ukraine Tends to Zero - Kremlin

The effectiveness of the summit on Ukraine in Switzerland held over the weekend tends to zero, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Of course, if we talk about the overall effectiveness of this meeting, then, of course, it tends to zero. Here you can give a subjective, you can give an objective [opinion], but you can hardly talk about any effectiveness there," Peskov told reporters. Moscow has recorded that many countries at the summit in Switzerland spoke about the futility of discussing Ukraine without Russia, the official said, adding that this was a common opinion at the event. The position of Hungary, Serbia and Turkey, which they took at the Swiss summit during the discussion of the situation with Ukraine, will not damage relations with Russia, Peskov said. "We, of course, will take into account the position taken by these countries, this is important for us," the official said.Russia's approach to the Ukrainian issue is quite transparent and consistent and it is well known in Kiev, Peskov said.The peace initiative on Ukraine put forward by Putin continues to be on the agenda, the Kremlin spokesman added.The remark by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about the possibility of putting nuclear weapons in combat readiness do not fit into the context of the declaration of the Swiss summit, Peskov said.No Announcements on Russia-US Contacts on Possible Exchange of GershkovichThere can be no announcements about contacts between Russia and the US about the possible exchange of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, Peskov said.The official also refused to comment on he court’s decision to make the trial of Gershkovich closed.A regional court in Russia said earlier in the day that the first hearing on the espionage case against Gershkovich is scheduled for June 26.Russia to Analyze New Georgian Party's Appeal to Cancel Visas Between CountriesRelevant Russian departments will analyze the appeal of new Georgian party Solidarity for Peace to cancel the visa regime between Russia and Georgia, Kremlin spokesman said.Solidarity for Peace party was created in December 2023 and does not have any seats in the Georgian parliament.

