Effectiveness of Swiss-Hosted Summit on Ukraine Tends to Zero - Kremlin
A general view shows the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev/
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The effectiveness of the summit on Ukraine in Switzerland held over the weekend tends to zero, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"Of course, if we talk about the overall effectiveness of this meeting, then, of course, it tends to zero. Here you can give a subjective, you can give an objective [opinion], but you can hardly talk about any effectiveness there," Peskov told reporters.
Moscow has recorded that many countries at the summit in Switzerland spoke about the futility of discussing Ukraine without Russia, the official said, adding that this was a common opinion at the event.
"We will continue to work with all countries that are willing to do so. This is the position of our president, he continues to remain open to dialogue, to serious discussions, substantive discussions and productive discussions," Peskov added.
The position of Hungary, Serbia and Turkey, which they took at the Swiss summit during the discussion of the situation with Ukraine, will not damage relations with Russia, Peskov said.
"We, of course, will take into account the position taken by these countries, this is important for us," the official said.
Russia's approach to the Ukrainian issue is quite transparent and consistent and it is well known in Kiev, Peskov said.
"The approach of the Russian side is quite transparent and consistent, it is well known, including by Mr. [Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro] Kuleba. The approach was just outlined at [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin's meeting with the senior officials of the [Russian] Foreign Ministry on Friday," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Russia would take part in the next conference on Ukraine that might take place this fall.
The peace initiative on Ukraine put forward by Putin continues to be on the agenda, the Kremlin spokesman added.
The remark by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about the possibility of putting nuclear weapons in combat readiness do not fit into the context of the declaration of the Swiss summit, Peskov said.
"What Stoltenberg said clearly does not fit into the context of the same declaration that was adopted the day before and which not everyone signed. Which also says, if I am not mistaken, about the inadmissibility of such rhetoric," Peskov told reporters, adding that this statement is another escalation of tensions.
No Announcements on Russia-US Contacts on Possible Exchange of Gershkovich
There can be no announcements about contacts between Russia and the US about the possible exchange of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, Peskov said.
"I would like to remind you, again, of the president’s conversation with the heads of news agencies in St. Petersburg quite recently, he confirmed that such contacts exist, but they are ongoing and must continue to be conducted in complete information silence, so no announcements, no statements, no information on this invoice can be presented," Peskov told reporters.
The official also refused to comment on he court’s decision to make the trial of Gershkovich closed.
A regional court in Russia said earlier in the day that the first hearing on the espionage case against Gershkovich is scheduled for June 26.
Russia to Analyze New Georgian Party's Appeal to Cancel Visas Between Countries
Relevant Russian departments will analyze the appeal of new Georgian party Solidarity for Peace to cancel the visa regime between Russia and Georgia, Kremlin spokesman said.
"No, frankly speaking, I haven't seen it [the appeal], but if there was one, then we will see it. And, of course, our relevant departments will analyze this appeal," Peskov told reporters when asked whether there would be any reaction to the Georgian party's proposal to abolish the visa regime between the two countries.
Solidarity for Peace party was created in December 2023 and does not have any seats in the Georgian parliament.