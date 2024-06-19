https://sputnikglobe.com/20240619/erdogan-expects-to-discuss-ukraine-with-putin-on-sidelines-of-astana-sco-summit---reports-1119028293.html
Erdogan Expects to Discuss Ukraine With Putin on Sidelines of Astana SCO Summit - Reports
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expects to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit, Turkish broadcaster Habeturk reported, citing sources.
The broadcaster reported late on Wednesday that Erdogan will continue state visit after Islamic holiday Eid al-Adha, and the first stop will be Kazakhstan. Erdogan was invited to the SCO summit in Astana as Turkiye is a "dialogue partner" of the international organization.The Turkish president is expected to discuss Turkiye's relations with the organization's member states and hold consultations on bilateral relations, especially in energy and trade, the report cited sources as saying.Erdogan will meet with the Russian president on the sidelines of the summit as well, the broadcaster reported. The Turkish and Russian leaders are expected to discuss the Ukraine conflict, the expansion of the Black Sea grain initiative, the latest situation in the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, the gas hub and the election initiative of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK, banned in Turkiye as a terrorist organization) and the People's Defense Units (YPG) in northern Syria, sources told the broadcaster.Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Monday that Putin and Erdogan may meet on the sidelines of the SCO summit if the Turkish president travels to Astana. He added that the meeting "is really overdue, and this is understood both in Moscow and Ankara."
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expects to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to be held in Kazakhstan's Astana from July 3-4 and discuss the Ukraine conflict, Turkish broadcaster Habeturk has reported, citing sources.
The broadcaster reported late on Wednesday that Erdogan will continue state visit after Islamic holiday Eid al-Adha, and the first stop will be Kazakhstan. Erdogan was invited to the SCO summit in Astana as Turkiye is a "dialogue partner" of the international organization.
The Turkish president is expected to discuss Turkiye's relations with the organization's member states and hold consultations on bilateral relations, especially in energy and trade, the report cited sources as saying.
Erdogan will meet with the Russian president on the sidelines of the summit as well, the broadcaster reported. The Turkish and Russian leaders are expected to discuss the Ukraine conflict, the expansion of the Black Sea grain initiative
, the latest situation in the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, the gas hub and the election initiative of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK, banned in Turkiye as a terrorist organization) and the People's Defense Units (YPG) in northern Syria, sources told the broadcaster.
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Monday that Putin and Erdogan may meet on the sidelines of the SCO summit if the Turkish president travels to Astana. He added that the meeting "is really overdue, and this is understood both in Moscow and Ankara."
