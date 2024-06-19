https://sputnikglobe.com/20240619/russia-north-korea-to-sign-strategic-partnership-agreement-1119016373.html
Russia, North Korea to Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement
Russia and North Korea are moving closer as the two nations prepare to sign a strategic partnership agreement and work to overcome Western sanctions.
Russia, N Korea to Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement; Obama Bails Out Frozen and Confused Biden
Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss relations between Russia and North Korea.Dan Kovalik, a writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss relations between Russia and North Korea and the US's moves to drag China into a war over Taiwan.Elijah Magnier, a veteran Middle East War correspondent, discusses the potential for a wider war in the Middle East.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss the US Congress's moves for censorship and to create a military draft.Dr. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss relations between Russia and North Korea and the failure of the Zelensky summit.Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, joins us to discuss Censorship and the 2024 election.Michael Maloof, Senior Security Policy Analyst, joins us to discuss questions about Biden's mental acuity, the death of the Petrodollar, and the Biden regime.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net, joins us to discuss US elections and the fallout from US COVID policies.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Russia, North Korea to Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement
04:14 GMT 19.06.2024 (Updated: 09:04 GMT 19.06.2024)
Russia and North Korea are moving closer as the two nations prepare to sign a strategic partnership agreement and work to overcome Western sanctions.
Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss relations between Russia and North Korea.
Dan Kovalik, a writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss relations between Russia and North Korea and the US's moves to drag China into a war over Taiwan.
Elijah Magnier, a veteran Middle East War correspondent, discusses the potential for a wider war in the Middle East.
Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss the US Congress's moves for censorship and to create a military draft.
Dr. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss relations between Russia and North Korea and the failure of the Zelensky summit.
Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, joins us to discuss Censorship and the 2024 election.
Michael Maloof, Senior Security Policy Analyst, joins us to discuss questions about Biden's mental acuity, the death of the Petrodollar, and the Biden regime.
Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net, joins us to discuss US elections and the fallout from US COVID policies.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
