International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240619/ukraine-loses-roughly-1900-servicemen-in-last-24-hours-1119023915.html
Ukraine Loses Roughly 1900 Servicemen in Last 24 Hours
Ukraine Loses Roughly 1900 Servicemen in Last 24 Hours
Sputnik International
During the clashes, 1895 Ukrainian servicemen were decimated, while Russian Armed Forces took more advantageous positions
2024-06-19T12:08+0000
2024-06-19T12:08+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
russian defense ministry
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/12/1117993898_0:361:2921:2004_1920x0_80_0_0_e3b75493df3619c575c1de64f48d276c.jpg
During the clashes, 1895 Ukrainian servicemen were decimated, while Russian Armed Forces took more advantageous positionsAccording to the statement, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 560 servicepeople in clashes with Russia’s Yug (South) group of forces in the past 24 hours. The central group has repelled five counterattacks and Ukraine has lost up to 355 soldiers, while Kiev has also lost up to 120 soldiers in battles with the eastern group, the ministry said. The western group of the Russian forces has repelled two counterattacks and Kiev has lost up to 450 soldiers, while Ukraine has lost up to 300 soldiers in battles with the northern group.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240618/russia-willing-to-commit-to-peaceful-negotiations-as-ukraine-continues-to-rely-on-western-aid-1119002489.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/12/1117993898_96:0:2827:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_587a8479fcf185a07f1bb393bae3aa34.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's special operation, ukraine conflict, ukraine crisis, ukrainian hostilities, russian offensive, ukraine deathtoll
russia's special operation, ukraine conflict, ukraine crisis, ukrainian hostilities, russian offensive, ukraine deathtoll

Ukraine Loses Roughly 1900 Servicemen in Last 24 Hours

12:08 GMT 19.06.2024
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the South group of forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Russia.
Russian servicemen of the South group of forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2024
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the special military operation and the key achievements of the Russian Armed Forces.
During the clashes, 1895 Ukrainian servicemen were decimated, while Russian Armed Forces took more advantageous positions
According to the statement, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 560 servicepeople in clashes with Russia’s Yug (South) group of forces in the past 24 hours.
"Enemy losses [as result of battles with Russia's southern group] amounted to up to 560 military personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, a US-made Humvee armored fighting vehicle and five pickup trucks," the ministry said in a statement.
A Ukrainian soldier in a trench near Artemovsk - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2024
Analysis
Russia Willing to Commit to Peaceful Negotiations, as Ukraine Continues to Rely on Western Aid
Yesterday, 04:02 GMT
The central group has repelled five counterattacks and Ukraine has lost up to 355 soldiers, while Kiev has also lost up to 120 soldiers in battles with the eastern group, the ministry said.
The western group of the Russian forces has repelled two counterattacks and Kiev has lost up to 450 soldiers, while Ukraine has lost up to 300 soldiers in battles with the northern group.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала