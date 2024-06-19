https://sputnikglobe.com/20240619/ukraine-loses-roughly-1900-servicemen-in-last-24-hours-1119023915.html
Sputnik International
During the clashes, 1895 Ukrainian servicemen were decimated, while Russian Armed Forces took more advantageous positions
During the clashes, 1895 Ukrainian servicemen were decimated, while Russian Armed Forces took more advantageous positionsAccording to the statement, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 560 servicepeople in clashes with Russia’s Yug (South) group of forces in the past 24 hours. The central group has repelled five counterattacks and Ukraine has lost up to 355 soldiers, while Kiev has also lost up to 120 soldiers in battles with the eastern group, the ministry said. The western group of the Russian forces has repelled two counterattacks and Kiev has lost up to 450 soldiers, while Ukraine has lost up to 300 soldiers in battles with the northern group.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the special military operation and the key achievements of the Russian Armed Forces.
According to the statement, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 560 servicepeople in clashes with Russia’s Yug (South) group of forces in the past 24 hours.
"Enemy losses [as result of battles with Russia's southern group] amounted to up to 560 military personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, a US-made Humvee armored fighting vehicle and five pickup trucks," the ministry said in a statement.
The central group has repelled five counterattacks and Ukraine has lost up to 355 soldiers, while Kiev has also lost up to 120 soldiers in battles with the eastern group, the ministry said.
The western group of the Russian forces has repelled two counterattacks and Kiev has lost up to 450 soldiers, while Ukraine has lost up to 300 soldiers in battles with the northern group.