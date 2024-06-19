https://sputnikglobe.com/20240619/ukraine-loses-roughly-1900-servicemen-in-last-24-hours-1119023915.html

Ukraine Loses Roughly 1900 Servicemen in Last 24 Hours

During the clashes, 1895 Ukrainian servicemen were decimated, while Russian Armed Forces took more advantageous positions

During the clashes, 1895 Ukrainian servicemen were decimated, while Russian Armed Forces took more advantageous positionsAccording to the statement, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 560 servicepeople in clashes with Russia’s Yug (South) group of forces in the past 24 hours. The central group has repelled five counterattacks and Ukraine has lost up to 355 soldiers, while Kiev has also lost up to 120 soldiers in battles with the eastern group, the ministry said. The western group of the Russian forces has repelled two counterattacks and Kiev has lost up to 450 soldiers, while Ukraine has lost up to 300 soldiers in battles with the northern group.

