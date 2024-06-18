https://sputnikglobe.com/20240618/russia-willing-to-commit-to-peaceful-negotiations-as-ukraine-continues-to-rely-on-western-aid-1119002489.html

Russia Willing to Commit to Peaceful Negotiations, as Ukraine Continues to Rely on Western Aid

Russia Willing to Commit to Peaceful Negotiations, as Ukraine Continues to Rely on Western Aid

Sputnik International

Ukraine’s current military recruitment campaign has fallen short of expectations and Ukrainian effort have been met with public skepticism oth within and outside the country.

2024-06-18T04:02+0000

2024-06-18T04:02+0000

2024-06-18T04:02+0000

analysis

russia

ukraine

us

vladimir putin

nicolai petro

volodymyr zelensky

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117637569_0:161:3068:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_a98b493a67705f79775f609c25e6582f.jpg

Ukraine’s current military recruitment campaign has fallen short of expectations, a recent article from The Conversation suggested. The recruitment plan was first announced on April 16, 2024, with the goal of enlisting “hundreds of thousands of young Ukrainian men”, the report claimed.However, the effort has been met with “public skepticism, draft dodging and opposition to unpopular, heavy-handed attempts to root out those not heeding the call to sign up,” the report writes, adding that it has “left Ukraine struggling to fill the positions officials say are needed to beat back the invading army.”Nicolai Petro, a professor of political science at the University of Rhode Island, sat down with Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Monday. According to Petro, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s specific proposals on Ukraine, and world development in the future comes down to “two points”.“So why is this easier than what Ukraine proposed? Well, because Ukraine has ten sets of demands rather than just one from Russia's perspective, which is an official statement that Ukraine will not join NATO,” he added. “The second thing that's interesting about Russia's proposal is that it is offering something that Ukraine has not offered, which is an end to the bloodshed. In other words, you want to stop the fighting and the killing? Just withdraw troops.”Issues with Ukraine’s draft also highlight the fundamental issue: without funding from Western allies, Ukraine is likely to “exhaust its resources long before Russia does”, The Conversation report writes.In December of 2023, former commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi told leader Volodymyr Zelensky that he needed nearly 500,000 more troops. But a nationwide poll conducted at the end of March showed that Ukrainians believe only 10% of their draft-age acquaintances might respond to a call to serve.“The Ukrainian, Western position is we cannot negotiate and we don't want to negotiate because negotiation itself would be an acknowledgment of an immoral act of aggression, and therefore there's nothing to negotiate, which is why we have this summit in Switzerland not even including Russia.”“So we're not actually negotiating or willing to negotiate anything,” Petro said. “We're simply making a statement of defiance against a Russian invasion versus the other side, in Russia's case, which is saying [Russia] feels threatened by NATO's expansion, which is why [they are] taking these actions. There's also humanitarian reasons, but we are, we have always been and continue to be willing to negotiate on what our mutual security interests are.”Sputnik’s Wilmer Leon noted that the US has a habit of “capitulation” when it comes to negotiating. He suggests that the US is only willing to talk, if who they are negotiating with meets their demands first. Russia has repeatedly indicated that they are willing to discuss peace plan negotiations, and said this spring that an aborted 2022 peace deal between Russia and Ukraine could still be used as the basis for new negotiations.“I think the Russian position, and this is what I think Putin has articulated not only in this last speech, there is a win-win scenario here. And the win-win scenario is: let's have an agreement that allows for mutual security for all sides. And Putin, a number of times in his recent speech, reiterated that Russia has tried to take into account what are legitimate Ukrainian security interests,” said Petro.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240618/putin-upstages-swiss-summit-with-russian-peace-plan-as-us-german-leaders-bail-1119001613.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240616/decisions-of-swiss-hosted-summit-cannot-be-implemented-without-russia--top-swiss-diplomat-1118988377.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

ukraine military recruitment campaign, ukraine peace proposal, what is happening with ukraine, western aid to ukraine, putin peace plan