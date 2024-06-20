https://sputnikglobe.com/20240620/canada-must-respect-chinese-territorial-sovereignty-interest-in-south-china-sea-china-says-1119029977.html
China condemns the Canadian statement on the South China Sea and urges Ottawa to respect China's territorial sovereignty, the spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa told Sputnik.
On Tuesday, the Canadian Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning China for actions it undertook against Philippine vessels in the South China Sea the day prior when one supply ship and two speed boats of the Philippines irrupted into what Beijing considers its sovereign waters. China urges the Canadian government "to genuinely respect China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea and stop creating disturbances and provoking confrontations in the South China Sea,” the spokesperson added.The Chinese Coast Guard took appropriate control measures to halt the intruding ships, in accordance with the law. The maneuvers were professional, restrained, justified and lawful, the spokesperson said. The Chinese government stands ready to resolve differences and disputes that may arise in the South China Sea via dialogue with the countries directly concerned. However, Beijing will also “resolutely respond” to any provocation in the region, the spokesperson stressed. In recent years, tensions between the Philippines and China have heightened in the South China Sea due to territorial disputes. In May, the Philippines pledged to increase defense cooperation with the United States, Japan and Australia. The four allies also held their first joint naval exercise in the disputed South China Sea in April with the stated goal of enhancing regional stability. China criticized the formation of exclusive alliances that increased bloc confrontations in the region.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – China strongly condemns a statement issued by the Canadian government on the South China Sea and urges Ottawa to respect Beijing’s territorial sovereignty and interests in the region, the spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa told Sputnik on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the Canadian Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning China for actions it undertook against Philippine vessels in the South China Sea the day prior when one supply ship and two speed boats of the Philippines irrupted into what Beijing considers its sovereign waters.
“On June 18, Global Affairs Canada released a statement that disregarded the facts, distorted the truth, and groundlessly attacked China’s fully justified law enforcement activities at Ren’ai Jiao,” the spokesperson said. “China expresses its strong condemnation and firm opposition to the statement.”
China urges the Canadian government "to genuinely respect China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea and stop creating disturbances and provoking confrontations in the South China Sea,” the spokesperson added.
20 December 2023, 18:59 GMT
The Chinese Coast Guard took appropriate control measures to halt the intruding ships, in accordance with the law. The maneuvers were professional, restrained, justified and lawful, the spokesperson said.
The Chinese government stands ready to resolve differences and disputes that may arise in the South China Sea via dialogue with the countries directly concerned. However, Beijing will also “resolutely respond” to any provocation in the region, the spokesperson stressed.
“Canada is not a party to the South China Sea issue, yet frequently makes erroneous statements on this issue,” the spokesperson noted. Ottawa repeatedly sends warships and helicopters to the region under the pretext of safeguarding the freedom of navigation, he added.
In recent years, tensions between the Philippines and China have heightened in the South China Sea due to territorial disputes. In May, the Philippines pledged to increase defense cooperation
with the United States, Japan and Australia. The four allies also held their first joint naval exercise in the disputed South China Sea in April with the stated goal of enhancing regional stability. China criticized the formation of exclusive alliances that increased bloc confrontations in the region.