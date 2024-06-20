https://sputnikglobe.com/20240620/foreign-agents-bill-adopted-in-canada-with-unprecedented-speed--russian-foreign-ministry--1119034402.html

Foreign Agents Bill Adopted in Canada With Unprecedented Speed – Russian Foreign Ministry

Canadian government showed the unprecedented speed in adopting the bill on foreign interference, said Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, adding that such events reveal in the country, which is considered the "stronghold of Western values."

Canadian government showed the unprecedented speed in adopting the bill on foreign interference, said Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, adding that such events reveal in the country, which is considered the "stronghold of Western values."Zakharova recalled the chronology of the introduction and adoption of the bill from May 3 to June 18.Meanwhile, fourteen Canadian opposition groups have written an open letter calling to "seize this parliamentary rush and return to normal work, as it is an obvious attempt to push the repressive law through parliament ahead of next year's parliamentary elections (the results of which will determine the fate of the executive power)," Zakharova stressed.

