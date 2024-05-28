International
Why Justin Trudeau Has Ceased to Be the Voters' Darling in Canada
Why Justin Trudeau Has Ceased to Be the Voters' Darling in Canada
Things are not looking particularly good for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the moment, seeing how the Conservative Party is currently enjoying a double-digit lead in the polls over Trudeau’s Liberal Party less than a year and a half away from the next federal election.
Aside from the general fatigue with the Liberal Party, as some media outlets describe it, the following events and factors also did not help Trudeau’s standing in the eyes of Canadian voters: - Canada’s relations with China, as well as with countries such as India and Saudi Arabia, soured after Trudeau’s election in 2015, as the Canadian government seems keen to follow the US’ lead when it comes to foreign policy;- In 2017, Trudeau became embroiled in a political scandal caused by revelations that he accepted gifts and private island vacations from Aga Khan, leader of the Shia Ismaili religion, whose foundation ended up receiving millions of dollars of Canadian federal funding in 2016; - A veritable political scandal erupted in 2019 amid allegations that Trudeau’s office pressured Canada’s minister of justice to intervene in an ongoing criminal case against SNC-Lavalin construction company;- Trudeau’s handling of the so-called Freedom Convoy – a protest by Canadian truckers against the anti-COVID measures and lockdowns imposed by Ottawa – which included mass arrests and freezing of the protesters’ bank accounts, also did not endear the prime minister to his constituents; - In September 2023, the Canadian government committed a faux pas of colossal proportions by toasting Ukrainian ex-Waffen SS member Yaroslav Hunka in Canada’s parliament, who was initially presented as a WWII veteran who “fought against Russia”; - Last month’s revelations, such as those coming from Fitch Ratings, suggest that Canada's budget deficit continues to grow, and it remains unclear whether Trudeau has a recipe to deal with this problem.
Why Justin Trudeau Has Ceased to Be the Voters' Darling in Canada

18:58 GMT 28.05.2024
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a joint press conference with French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal (out of frame) at the Sir John A. Macdonald building in Ottawa on April 11, 2024.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a joint press conference with French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal (out of frame) at the Sir John A. Macdonald building in Ottawa on April 11, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2024
Things are not looking particularly good for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the moment, seeing how the Conservative Party is currently enjoying a double-digit lead in the polls over Trudeau’s Liberal Party less than a year and a half away from the next federal election.
Aside from the general fatigue with the Liberal Party, as some media outlets describe it, the following events and factors also did not help Trudeau’s standing in the eyes of Canadian voters:
- Canada’s relations with China, as well as with countries such as India and Saudi Arabia, soured after Trudeau’s election in 2015, as the Canadian government seems keen to follow the US’ lead when it comes to foreign policy;
- In 2017, Trudeau became embroiled in a political scandal caused by revelations that he accepted gifts and private island vacations from Aga Khan, leader of the Shia Ismaili religion, whose foundation ended up receiving millions of dollars of Canadian federal funding in 2016;
- A veritable political scandal erupted in 2019 amid allegations that Trudeau’s office pressured Canada’s minister of justice to intervene in an ongoing criminal case against SNC-Lavalin construction company;
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco, California, on November 16, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2023
World
Over 70% of Canadians Want Trudeau to Step Down – Poll
29 November 2023, 13:49 GMT
- Trudeau’s handling of the so-called Freedom Convoy – a protest by Canadian truckers against the anti-COVID measures and lockdowns imposed by Ottawa – which included mass arrests and freezing of the protesters’ bank accounts, also did not endear the prime minister to his constituents;
- In September 2023, the Canadian government committed a faux pas of colossal proportions by toasting Ukrainian ex-Waffen SS member Yaroslav Hunka in Canada’s parliament, who was initially presented as a WWII veteran who “fought against Russia”;
- Last month’s revelations, such as those coming from Fitch Ratings, suggest that Canada's budget deficit continues to grow, and it remains unclear whether Trudeau has a recipe to deal with this problem.
