https://sputnikglobe.com/20240620/ukrainian-drone-crashes-on-private-house-in-russias-kuban-one-person-killed-1119030388.html
Ukrainian Drone Crashes on Private House in Russia's Kuban, One Person Killed
Ukrainian Drone Crashes on Private House in Russia's Kuban, One Person Killed
Sputnik International
Ukrainian drone has crashed on a private house in the town of Slavyansk-on-Kuban in Russia's Krasnodar Territory, destroying the house and killing one person as a result.
2024-06-20T02:58+0000
2024-06-20T02:58+0000
2024-06-20T02:58+0000
russia
russia
ukraine
kuban
krasnodar territory
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/03/1096913234_11:0:836:464_1920x0_80_0_0_56aec38bb7dcfad3b87ea0fc366a9f5f.jpg
"On the night of June 20, Slavyansk-on-Kuban was attacked by the Kiev regime. According to the information from the PSAP [Public Safety Answering Point] in the Slavyansk district, a drone crashed on a private house, and it was completely destroyed. All operational and emergency services are working on the site, removing the rubble. According to preliminary information, there is a fatal casualty," the HQ said on Telegram. The HQ added in a separate post that media reports about a fire at the Afipsky oil refinery after the drone strike were false.Krasnodar Territory Governor Veniamin Kondratyev confirmed on Telegram that a female resident of Slavyansk-on-Kuban was killed in the incident. He instructed local authorities to provide all necessary assistance to the family of the deceased person. Regional emergency services told Sputnik that they received four reports from residents about explosions in the village of Afipsky in Kuban.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/ukraine-ramps-up-drone-attacks-on-donetsk-civilians-1114719463.html
russia
ukraine
krasnodar territory
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/03/1096913234_114:0:733:464_1920x0_80_0_0_4193885288b3d6c7cc34ecaa8ec42ea0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
slavyansk-on-kuban, ukraine drone civilian, russia's krasnodar territory, ukaine drone strikes
slavyansk-on-kuban, ukraine drone civilian, russia's krasnodar territory, ukaine drone strikes
Ukrainian Drone Crashes on Private House in Russia's Kuban, One Person Killed
SOCHI (Sputnik) - A drone has crashed on a private house in the town of Slavyansk-on-Kuban in Russia's Krasnodar Territory, destroying the house and killing one person as a result, the region's operational headquarters said on Thursday.
"On the night of June 20, Slavyansk-on-Kuban was attacked by the Kiev regime. According to the information from the PSAP [Public Safety Answering Point] in the Slavyansk district, a drone crashed on a private house, and it was completely destroyed. All operational and emergency services are working on the site, removing the rubble. According to preliminary information, there is a fatal casualty," the HQ said on Telegram.
The HQ added in a separate post that media reports about a fire at the Afipsky oil refinery after the drone strike were false.
4 November 2023, 12:42 GMT
Krasnodar Territory Governor Veniamin Kondratyev confirmed on Telegram that a female resident of Slavyansk-on-Kuban was killed in the incident. He instructed local authorities to provide all necessary assistance to the family of the deceased person.
Regional emergency services told Sputnik that they received four reports from residents about explosions in the village of Afipsky in Kuban.