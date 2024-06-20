https://sputnikglobe.com/20240620/ukrainian-drone-crashes-on-private-house-in-russias-kuban-one-person-killed-1119030388.html

Ukrainian Drone Crashes on Private House in Russia's Kuban, One Person Killed

Ukrainian drone has crashed on a private house in the town of Slavyansk-on-Kuban in Russia's Krasnodar Territory, destroying the house and killing one person as a result.

"On the night of June 20, Slavyansk-on-Kuban was attacked by the Kiev regime. According to the information from the PSAP [Public Safety Answering Point] in the Slavyansk district, a drone crashed on a private house, and it was completely destroyed. All operational and emergency services are working on the site, removing the rubble. According to preliminary information, there is a fatal casualty," the HQ said on Telegram. The HQ added in a separate post that media reports about a fire at the Afipsky oil refinery after the drone strike were false.Krasnodar Territory Governor Veniamin Kondratyev confirmed on Telegram that a female resident of Slavyansk-on-Kuban was killed in the incident. He instructed local authorities to provide all necessary assistance to the family of the deceased person. Regional emergency services told Sputnik that they received four reports from residents about explosions in the village of Afipsky in Kuban.

