West's Agenda in South Caucasus Does Not Always Meet Interests of Regional States

Agenda of the West in the South Caucasus region does not always meet the interests of regional nations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said Armenia had signed a contract with France for the purchase of French-made Caesar self-propelled howitzers, which Paris supplies to Kiev. "We believe regional security can be ensured more effectively through the efforts of nations of the said region. We advocate regional responsibility both in terms of security and in terms of economic integration in the South Caucasus and other regions," the diplomat added.Galuzhin further noted that Russia expects Yerevan to understand that the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) provides every opportunity for cooperation on ensuring regional security, while commenting on Armenia’s non-participation in the meeting of the organization’s Council of Foreign Ministers in Almaty on June 21.

