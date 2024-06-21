International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240621/hungary-opts-out-of-natos-planned-military-mission-in-ukraine---orban-1119046092.html
Hungary Opts Out of NATO’s Planned Military Mission in Ukraine - Orban
Hungary Opts Out of NATO’s Planned Military Mission in Ukraine - Orban
Sputnik International
NATO will conduct a military mission in Ukraine in which Budapest will not participate, announced Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. 21.06.2024, Sputnik International
2024-06-21T11:06+0000
2024-06-21T11:06+0000
world
viktor orban
péter szijjártó
hungary
ukraine
poland
nato
european parliament
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/08/1118330684_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_db1b6ee5507e9435282195d95b6985e8.jpg
Hungary has ruled out participating in a NATO mission in Ukraine, its prime minister has stated."A minimum goal has been achieved. The European train is heading towards war. If our government supports the people in the European Parliament elections, I can pull the emergency brake, the train will stop, and Hungarians will be able to get off," said Orban on Kossuth radio.According to him, "If the stars align favorably, it will be possible to convince the conductor, and then no one will continue."However, "convincing the conductor did not work, he is strong," and now "only former US President Donald Trump, if he returns to the White House following the elections in November, will be able to stop the train," Orban argued.Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that NATO wants to increase its coordination role in supplying weapons to Ukraine and training its soldiers. Thirty-one countries support this decision, but Hungary does not want and will not participate in it. The Hungarian leadership has declared its refusal to participate in NATO's initiative, fearing further escalation. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that he accepts Hungary's decision not to participate in the alliance's mission to coordinate support for Ukraine.The alliance's mission for Ukraine was announced by Poland in April. According to Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, this is not about entering the conflict but primarily about training Ukrainian soldiers.Orban opposes military backing for Kiev and criticizes the Western approach to the conflict. Hungary has become the only EU country blocking the allocation of funds to Ukraine. According to Orban, intervention in the conflict “will destroy Europe.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/scott-ritter-ukraines-nato-allies-dragging-world-into-nuclear-armageddon--1118717524.html
hungary
ukraine
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/08/1118330684_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d8cd1357174ce060fb0172c396445dd9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
viktor orban, péter szijjártó, hungary, ukraine, poland, nato, european parliament, european union (eu)
viktor orban, péter szijjártó, hungary, ukraine, poland, nato, european parliament, european union (eu)

Hungary Opts Out of NATO’s Planned Military Mission in Ukraine - Orban

11:06 GMT 21.06.2024
© AFP 2023 / WOJTEK RADWANSKIPolish soldiers take up positions during military drills of Polish and NATO soldiers near the Vistula Spit canal, near Krynica Morska, northern Poland on April 17, 2023.
Polish soldiers take up positions during military drills of Polish and NATO soldiers near the Vistula Spit canal, near Krynica Morska, northern Poland on April 17, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2024
© AFP 2023 / WOJTEK RADWANSKI
Subscribe
NATO will conduct a military mission in Ukraine in which Budapest will not participate, announced Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Hungary has ruled out participating in a NATO mission in Ukraine, its prime minister has stated.
"A minimum goal has been achieved. The European train is heading towards war. If our government supports the people in the European Parliament elections, I can pull the emergency brake, the train will stop, and Hungarians will be able to get off," said Orban on Kossuth radio.
According to him, "If the stars align favorably, it will be possible to convince the conductor, and then no one will continue."

"We have reached the minimum goal, I agreed with the NATO secretary general that Hungary will get off the train. NATO will have a military mission in Ukraine, but Hungary will not participate in it with weapons, money, or soldiers," he stated.

However, "convincing the conductor did not work, he is strong," and now "only former US President Donald Trump, if he returns to the White House following the elections in November, will be able to stop the train," Orban argued.
Scott Ritter: Misreading Russia, West drags entire world into Armageddon - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2024
World
Scott Ritter: Ukraine's NATO Allies Dragging World Into Nuclear Armageddon
31 May, 15:14 GMT
Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that NATO wants to increase its coordination role in supplying weapons to Ukraine and training its soldiers. Thirty-one countries support this decision, but Hungary does not want and will not participate in it. The Hungarian leadership has declared its refusal to participate in NATO's initiative, fearing further escalation. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that he accepts Hungary's decision not to participate in the alliance's mission to coordinate support for Ukraine.
The alliance's mission for Ukraine was announced by Poland in April. According to Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, this is not about entering the conflict but primarily about training Ukrainian soldiers.
Orban opposes military backing for Kiev and criticizes the Western approach to the conflict. Hungary has become the only EU country blocking the allocation of funds to Ukraine. According to Orban, intervention in the conflict “will destroy Europe.”
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала