Hungary Opts Out of NATO’s Planned Military Mission in Ukraine - Orban
NATO will conduct a military mission in Ukraine in which Budapest will not participate, announced Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. 21.06.2024, Sputnik International
Hungary has ruled out participating in a NATO mission in Ukraine, its prime minister has stated."A minimum goal has been achieved. The European train is heading towards war. If our government supports the people in the European Parliament elections, I can pull the emergency brake, the train will stop, and Hungarians will be able to get off," said Orban on Kossuth radio.According to him, "If the stars align favorably, it will be possible to convince the conductor, and then no one will continue."However, "convincing the conductor did not work, he is strong," and now "only former US President Donald Trump, if he returns to the White House following the elections in November, will be able to stop the train," Orban argued.Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that NATO wants to increase its coordination role in supplying weapons to Ukraine and training its soldiers. Thirty-one countries support this decision, but Hungary does not want and will not participate in it. The Hungarian leadership has declared its refusal to participate in NATO's initiative, fearing further escalation. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that he accepts Hungary's decision not to participate in the alliance's mission to coordinate support for Ukraine.The alliance's mission for Ukraine was announced by Poland in April. According to Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, this is not about entering the conflict but primarily about training Ukrainian soldiers.Orban opposes military backing for Kiev and criticizes the Western approach to the conflict. Hungary has become the only EU country blocking the allocation of funds to Ukraine. According to Orban, intervention in the conflict “will destroy Europe.”
