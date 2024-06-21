https://sputnikglobe.com/20240621/kremlin-calls-wests-reaction-to-putins-visits-to-north-korea-vietnam-predictable-1119046870.html

Kremlin Calls West's Reaction to Putin's Visits to North Korea, Vietnam Predictable

The reaction of the West to the state visits of Russian President Vladimir Putin to North Korea and Vietnam was predictable, as any foreign policy activity of Russia is perceived by the West with hostility, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"On the one hand, it [the reaction of the West] is quite predictable... Because any foreign policy activity of Russia, and even that is concentrated in the regions directly adjacent to our country, is perceived with hostility and, probably, is perceived through the prism of the main direction of Western aspirations to suppress Russia and all its activities," Peskov told reporters. The Russian-Vietnamese negotiations were substantive and specific in nature, and any further work will go on at the level of experts, the spokesman said.The spokesman reminded that Russia's cooperation with other states is in no way ever directed against third countries."On the other hand, it causes complete misunderstanding, because cooperation with our partners is in no way directed against third countries. It is aimed exclusively at increasing the well-being of the peoples of those countries that participate in this interaction," he said.Putin visited North Korea and Vietnam on state visits from June 18 to 20.

