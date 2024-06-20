https://sputnikglobe.com/20240620/putins-visit-marks-momentous-occasion-for-vietnam-1119036353.html
Putin’s Visit ‘Marks Momentous Occasion' for Vietnam
Putin’s Visit ‘Marks Momentous Occasion' for Vietnam
Sputnik International
Vladimir Putin pledged on Thursday that despite the “difficulties” of the current situation on the global stage, Moscow is aiming to strengthen its comprehensive strategic partnership” with Vietnam.
2024-06-20T16:04+0000
2024-06-20T16:04+0000
2024-06-20T16:04+0000
world
russia
vietnam
vladimir putin
visit
relations
partnership
cooperation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/14/1119034941_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3cb584033c4f260fa11d9c0a079c6e60.jpg
The Vietnamese people's "delight and enthusiasm" over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s June 19-20 visit "underscored the strong political, diplomatic, economic, cultural and historical ties between the two nations," Professor Anna Malindog-Uy, vice president of the Manila-based think tank Asian Century Philippines Strategic Studies Institute, told Sputnik.She added that the visit "signals a more strengthened bilateral relation between the two countries," also indicating the potential for enhanced cooperation in various sectors such as energy, gas, and finance."In this vein, Hanoi’s decision to brush aside Western criticism regarding its cooperation with Moscow can be attributed to several strategic and historical factors, the expert said, referring to the fact that Vietnam "has a long-standing relationship with Russia," dating back to the Soviet era when the USSR supported the Southeast Asian nation during the Vietnam War.Russia's stance of non-interference and respect for Vietnam's sovereignty “aligns well with Hanoi's diplomatic principles, creating a favorable environment for continued [bilateral] cooperation,” according to the professor.'Indispensable Partner for Vietnam' She was echoed by Pham Vu Thieu Quang, editor and geopolitical research specialist at VietNamNet Newspaper, who said in an interview with Sputnik that Putin’s visit to Vietnam "reinforces the notion that the Southeast Asian nation places utmost value in its traditional partners, and sees the two countries’ partnership as pivotal for Hanoi’s long-term strategic and economic goals."The analyst noted that the Soviet Union’s support for Vietnam during its fight for independence added significantly to "forging a historical bond that continues to underpin the strong relationship between the two countries" nowadays.On top of that, bilateral relationship can focus on reinforcing the two’s interests "in maintaining regional stability and security," according to the VietNamNet Newspaper editor.Additionally, Moscow and Hanoi face "emerging threats in new areas such as cybersecurity, so future cooperation can leverage Russia’s extensive experience in this field to support Vietnam,” the expert underscored.The remarks come as Vietnamese President To Lam said after talks with Putin on Thursday that Moscow and Hanoi had agreed the main principles of strengthening their strategic partnership, which will be based on equality, mutual respect, and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs.Russia and Vietnam promised each other not to "enter alliances and treaties with third countries in order to harm each other’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Vietnamese leader added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240620/russian-vietnamese-strategic-partnership-key-takeaways-from-putin-lam-talks--1119033466.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240619/russia-to-continue-developing-cooperation-with-vietnam---putin-1119026543.html
russia
vietnam
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/14/1119034941_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cfcc95f9eb934d7911e34bfecae5e8e0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
russian president vladimir putin’s visit to vietnam, moscow and hanoi's main principles of strengthening their strategic partnership, talks between russian president vladimir putin and vietnamese counterpart to lam, oil and gas sector
russian president vladimir putin’s visit to vietnam, moscow and hanoi's main principles of strengthening their strategic partnership, talks between russian president vladimir putin and vietnamese counterpart to lam, oil and gas sector
Putin’s Visit ‘Marks Momentous Occasion' for Vietnam
The Russian president pledged on Thursday that despite the "difficulties" of the current situation on the global stage, Moscow aims to strengthen its comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam and "will make every effort to make it work."
The Vietnamese people's "delight and enthusiasm" over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s June 19-20 visit "underscored the strong political, diplomatic, economic, cultural and historical ties between the two nations," Professor Anna Malindog-Uy, vice president of the Manila-based think tank Asian Century Philippines Strategic Studies Institute, told Sputnik.
The visit "can be considered highly successful and significant," something that “marked a momentous occasion for Vietnam, reflecting its strategic importance and the mutual respect shared between the two countries,” Malindog-Uy noted.
She added that the visit "signals a more strengthened bilateral relation between the two countries," also indicating the potential for enhanced cooperation in various sectors such as energy, gas, and finance."
In this vein, Hanoi’s decision to brush aside Western criticism regarding its cooperation with Moscow can be attributed to several strategic and historical factors, the expert said, referring to the fact that Vietnam "has a long-standing relationship with Russia," dating back to the Soviet era when the USSR supported the Southeast Asian nation during the Vietnam War.
"This historical connection has fostered significant political, military, and economic ties" between Vietnam and Russia, Malindog-Uy pointed out.
Russia's stance of non-interference and respect for Vietnam's sovereignty “aligns well with Hanoi's diplomatic principles, creating a favorable environment for continued [bilateral] cooperation,” according to the professor.
"By engaging with Russia, Vietnam positions itself as a player with diverse international relationships, enhancing its global standing and influence. Undoubtedly, Moscow is viewed positively in Hanoi as a historical ally and strategic partner," Malindog-Uy underlined.
'Indispensable Partner for Vietnam'
She was echoed by Pham Vu Thieu Quang, editor and geopolitical research specialist at VietNamNet Newspaper, who said in an interview with Sputnik that Putin’s visit to Vietnam "reinforces the notion that the Southeast Asian nation places utmost value in its traditional partners, and sees the two countries’ partnership as pivotal for Hanoi’s long-term strategic and economic goals."
"Russia remains an indispensable partner for Vietnam, deeply rooted in a relationship spanning several decades and encompassing historical, economic, and strategic dimensions," Pham said.
The analyst noted that the Soviet Union’s support for Vietnam during its fight for independence added significantly to "forging a historical bond that continues to underpin the strong relationship between the two countries" nowadays.
"Both Vietnam and Russia acknowledge the highly successful cooperation in the oil and gas sector, namely through the Vietsovpetro and Rusvietpetro joint ventures. President Putin’s visit may further extend these cooperation programs, given their ongoing success and significant revenue generation for both nations," the specialist noted.
On top of that, bilateral relationship can focus on reinforcing the two’s interests "in maintaining regional stability and security," according to the VietNamNet Newspaper editor.
"Vietnam and Russia have a long history of defense collaboration, with Soviet weapons playing a crucial role in Vietnam’s struggle for liberation in the 20th century. Russian-made military equipment continues to support Vietnam’s need to defend the country, and up to this point, Russia remains a reliable and trustworthy supplier of military weaponry when compared to other options," Pham pointed out.
Additionally, Moscow and Hanoi face "emerging threats in new areas such as cybersecurity, so future cooperation can leverage Russia’s extensive experience in this field to support Vietnam,” the expert underscored.
The remarks come as Vietnamese President To Lam said after talks with Putin on Thursday that Moscow and Hanoi had agreed the main principles of strengthening their strategic partnership, which will be based on equality, mutual respect, and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs.
Russia and Vietnam promised each other not to "enter alliances and treaties with third countries in order to harm each other’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Vietnamese leader added.