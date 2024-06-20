https://sputnikglobe.com/20240620/putins-visit-marks-momentous-occasion-for-vietnam-1119036353.html

Putin’s Visit ‘Marks Momentous Occasion' for Vietnam

Vladimir Putin pledged on Thursday that despite the “difficulties” of the current situation on the global stage, Moscow is aiming to strengthen its comprehensive strategic partnership” with Vietnam.

The Vietnamese people's "delight and enthusiasm" over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s June 19-20 visit "underscored the strong political, diplomatic, economic, cultural and historical ties between the two nations," Professor Anna Malindog-Uy, vice president of the Manila-based think tank Asian Century Philippines Strategic Studies Institute, told Sputnik.She added that the visit "signals a more strengthened bilateral relation between the two countries," also indicating the potential for enhanced cooperation in various sectors such as energy, gas, and finance."In this vein, Hanoi’s decision to brush aside Western criticism regarding its cooperation with Moscow can be attributed to several strategic and historical factors, the expert said, referring to the fact that Vietnam "has a long-standing relationship with Russia," dating back to the Soviet era when the USSR supported the Southeast Asian nation during the Vietnam War.Russia's stance of non-interference and respect for Vietnam's sovereignty “aligns well with Hanoi's diplomatic principles, creating a favorable environment for continued [bilateral] cooperation,” according to the professor.'Indispensable Partner for Vietnam' She was echoed by Pham Vu Thieu Quang, editor and geopolitical research specialist at VietNamNet Newspaper, who said in an interview with Sputnik that Putin’s visit to Vietnam "reinforces the notion that the Southeast Asian nation places utmost value in its traditional partners, and sees the two countries’ partnership as pivotal for Hanoi’s long-term strategic and economic goals."The analyst noted that the Soviet Union’s support for Vietnam during its fight for independence added significantly to "forging a historical bond that continues to underpin the strong relationship between the two countries" nowadays.On top of that, bilateral relationship can focus on reinforcing the two’s interests "in maintaining regional stability and security," according to the VietNamNet Newspaper editor.Additionally, Moscow and Hanoi face "emerging threats in new areas such as cybersecurity, so future cooperation can leverage Russia’s extensive experience in this field to support Vietnam,” the expert underscored.The remarks come as Vietnamese President To Lam said after talks with Putin on Thursday that Moscow and Hanoi had agreed the main principles of strengthening their strategic partnership, which will be based on equality, mutual respect, and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs.Russia and Vietnam promised each other not to "enter alliances and treaties with third countries in order to harm each other’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Vietnamese leader added.

