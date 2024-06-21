International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240621/philippines-gets-1st-batch-of-brahmos-cruise-missiles-1119050167.html
Philippines Gets 1st Batch of BrahMos Cruise Missiles
Philippines Gets 1st Batch of BrahMos Cruise Missiles
Sputnik International
The first batch of Russian-Indian cruise missiles BrahMos have already been delivered to the Philippines, the co-director of the BrahMos Aerospace missile maker, Alexander Maksichev, told Sputnik on Friday.
2024-06-21T15:18+0000
2024-06-21T15:18+0000
military
philippines
russia
defense ministry
brahmos
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/15/1119049886_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7fa1b7310390d134c9a43fc1c75a0dd5.jpg
"The first BrahMos cruise missiles have already been delivered to the Philippine armed forces. The country's military leadership has thanked the company for the timely fulfillment of the contract, which covers both missile delivery and personnel training," he said on the sidelines of the Fleet-2024 International Maritime Defense Show outside of St. Petersburg. The Russian-Indian joint venture signed a $375-million deal with the Defense Ministry in January, pledging to equip three regiments with BrahMos missiles. Indian co-director Atul Rane told Sputnik last week he expected the Philippines to place another order. BrahMos Aerospace produces ground-, air-, sea-, and submarine-launched supersonic cruise missiles. It was established in 1998 and named after the rivers of Brahmaputra and Moscow.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/brahmos-aerospace-announces-talks-with-6-nations-over-sales-of-supersonic-cruise-missiles-1111718623.html
philippines
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/15/1119049886_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_254e4632dcff59c15c8c08d2ec93154d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
philippines, brahmos missile, russian-indian brahmos missile, philippines gets brahmos
philippines, brahmos missile, russian-indian brahmos missile, philippines gets brahmos

Philippines Gets 1st Batch of BrahMos Cruise Missiles

15:18 GMT 21.06.2024
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev / Go to the mediabankBrahMos supersonic cruise missiles
BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2024
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
KRONSTADT (Sputnik) - The first batch of Russian-Indian cruise missiles BrahMos have already been delivered to the Philippines, the co-director of the BrahMos Aerospace missile maker, Alexander Maksichev, told Sputnik on Friday.
"The first BrahMos cruise missiles have already been delivered to the Philippine armed forces. The country's military leadership has thanked the company for the timely fulfillment of the contract, which covers both missile delivery and personnel training," he said on the sidelines of the Fleet-2024 International Maritime Defense Show outside of St. Petersburg.
The Russian-Indian joint venture signed a $375-million deal with the Defense Ministry in January, pledging to equip three regiments with BrahMos missiles. Indian co-director Atul Rane told Sputnik last week he expected the Philippines to place another order.
BRAHMOS missile on MAKS-2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2023
Military
BrahMos Aerospace Announces Talks With 6 Nations Over Sales of Supersonic Cruise Missiles
7 July 2023, 09:30 GMT
BrahMos Aerospace produces ground-, air-, sea-, and submarine-launched supersonic cruise missiles. It was established in 1998 and named after the rivers of Brahmaputra and Moscow.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала