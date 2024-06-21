https://sputnikglobe.com/20240621/philippines-gets-1st-batch-of-brahmos-cruise-missiles-1119050167.html

Philippines Gets 1st Batch of BrahMos Cruise Missiles

The first batch of Russian-Indian cruise missiles BrahMos have already been delivered to the Philippines, the co-director of the BrahMos Aerospace missile maker, Alexander Maksichev, told Sputnik on Friday.

"The first BrahMos cruise missiles have already been delivered to the Philippine armed forces. The country's military leadership has thanked the company for the timely fulfillment of the contract, which covers both missile delivery and personnel training," he said on the sidelines of the Fleet-2024 International Maritime Defense Show outside of St. Petersburg. The Russian-Indian joint venture signed a $375-million deal with the Defense Ministry in January, pledging to equip three regiments with BrahMos missiles. Indian co-director Atul Rane told Sputnik last week he expected the Philippines to place another order. BrahMos Aerospace produces ground-, air-, sea-, and submarine-launched supersonic cruise missiles. It was established in 1998 and named after the rivers of Brahmaputra and Moscow.

