Putin Expects BRICS+ Forum of Cities to Kick-Start Promising Initiatives

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday expressed confidence that the BRICS+ International Forum of Cities hosted by the Russian city of Kazan will help launch new promising initiatives.

"I cordially welcome the participants of the BRICS Plus International Forum of Cities gathered in hospitable Kazan … I am confident that the Forum will give a start to new promising initiatives, and the recommendations and proposals developed during the Forum will serve to deepen multifaceted relations for the benefit of our peoples," Putin said in a telegram to the participants on the forum, published by his office. The forum will host the founding meeting of the BRICS+ Association of Cities and Municipalities, the Russian president said. The establishment of a new structure based on the principles of mutual respect, equality and creative cooperation will be a significant step in strengthening ties between the BRICS countries and their partners, he added. Such a cooperation is expected to facilitate improving legislation, modernizing housing and communal services and infrastructure, implementing projects in the field of architecture, environment, digitization and tourism, Putin said. The forum is taking place on Friday and is to be attended by about 200 heads of municipalities from 21 countries, including Chile, Argentina, Mexico, Ethiopia and a number of post-Soviet states in addition to BRICS members.

