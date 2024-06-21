https://sputnikglobe.com/20240621/russias-vostok-group-foils-ukraines-attempts-to-strengthen-positions--defense-ministry-1119040818.html

Russia's Vostok Group Foils Ukraine's Attempts to Strengthen Positions – Defense Ministry

Russian servicemen of the Vostok (East) battlegroup of troops disrupted attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to strengthen forward positions, group spokesman Alexander Gordeyev told Sputnik.

“Units of the Vostok group of forces continue to carry out combat missions in the area of the special military operation. During active operations, the group’s units improved the situation along the front line, disrupted attempts by the enemy to reinforce forward positions and rotation in strong points in the areas of Vladimirovka, Makarovka, Marfopol and Charivnoye," Gordeyev said. He said up to 140 enemy servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, six other vehicles, a towed M198 howitzer, 19 aircraft-type drones and three ammunition supply points were destroyed.Artillery fire and heavy flamethrower systems were used to defeat manpower and equipment of the 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade, 102nd and 128th Thero-Defense Brigades in the areas of Velikaya Novosyolka, Urozhaynoye and Gulyaypole, according to Gordeyev.

