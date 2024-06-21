https://sputnikglobe.com/20240621/s-koreas-military-fires-warning-shots-as-n-koreas-troops-cross-border---reports-1119045149.html

S Korea's Military Fires Warning Shots as N Korea's Troops Cross Border - Reports

S Korea's Military Fires Warning Shots as N Korea's Troops Cross Border - Reports

Sputnik International

The South Korean military have fired warning shots as North Korean soldiers patrolling in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas have crossed the border into the South, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Friday, citing the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

2024-06-21T10:07+0000

2024-06-21T10:07+0000

2024-06-21T10:07+0000

asia

north korea

south korea

military

border

dmz

korean peninsula

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107963/70/1079637023_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ef4af37503309579355db5e039707e5c.jpg

The North's soldiers briefly crossed the military demarcation line in the central section of the DMZ around 11 a.m. local time (02:00 GMT) on Thursday but returned to the North's side as the South's military fired warning shots, the report said. The report cited a JCS official as telling journalists that the incident appeared to be accidental as the North's soldiers continued working into the night after they returned to North Korea's side of the border. "Similar situations may occur going forward as North Korean soldiers are carrying out the activities across several locations within the DMZ," Yonhap quoted the official as saying. The incident marked the third border violation by North Korean soldiers this month, following two similar incidents on June 9 and June 18, respectively. The report cited the JSC as saying that both cases also appeared to be unintentional.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/report-us-s-korea-allegedly-planning-to-discuss-use-of-nukes-against-n-korea-1111843743.html

north korea

south korea

korean peninsula

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

south korea, north korea, demilitarized zone (dmz), south-north korea border, warning shots