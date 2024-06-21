https://sputnikglobe.com/20240621/ukrainian-military-hits-raduga-substation-transformer-damaged-1119052833.html

Ukrainian Military Hits Raduga Substation, Transformer Damaged

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian armed forces targeted the Raduga substation on Friday and damaged a the substation’s transformer, the administration of the Energodar city in the Zaporozhye Region said.

Earlier this week, a Ukrainian drone attack on the Luch substation led to power outage in the city. Another drone attack on Energodar partially damaged the second substation, which supplies the city with electricity, mayor Eduard Senovoz said. The attack did not lead to any casualties but most of Energodar is left without electricity and water, the mayor added.

