https://sputnikglobe.com/20240621/ukrainian-military-hits-raduga-substation-transformer-damaged-1119052833.html
Ukrainian Military Hits Raduga Substation, Transformer Damaged
Ukrainian Military Hits Raduga Substation, Transformer Damaged
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian armed forces targeted the Raduga substation on Friday and damaged a the substation’s transformer, the administration of the Energodar city in the Zaporozhye Region said.
2024-06-21T18:50+0000
2024-06-21T18:50+0000
2024-06-21T18:50+0000
ukraine
zaporozhye region
luch
ukrainian crisis
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/15/1119052674_0:101:3279:1945_1920x0_80_0_0_a56008f4ab9a0d8039834e15b7e8b69d.jpg
Earlier this week, a Ukrainian drone attack on the Luch substation led to power outage in the city. Another drone attack on Energodar partially damaged the second substation, which supplies the city with electricity, mayor Eduard Senovoz said. The attack did not lead to any casualties but most of Energodar is left without electricity and water, the mayor added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/ukrainian-drone-attacks-territory-of-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-1118586129.html
ukraine
zaporozhye region
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/15/1119052674_274:0:3003:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e5efc2ef6bd6179fa73be66088460355.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
zaporizhzhia, enerhodar, ukraine strikes enerhodar, ukraine targeted the raduga substation
zaporizhzhia, enerhodar, ukraine strikes enerhodar, ukraine targeted the raduga substation
Ukrainian Military Hits Raduga Substation, Transformer Damaged
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces targeted the Raduga substation on Friday and damaged a the substation’s transformer, the administration of the Energodar city in the Zaporozhye Region said.
Earlier this week, a Ukrainian drone attack on the Luch substation led to power outage in the city.
"The armed forces of Ukraine struck at the Raduga substation. The transformer has been damaged. Experts are working on fixing the problem," the administration wrote on its Telegram channel.
Another drone attack on Energodar partially damaged the second substation, which supplies the city with electricity, mayor Eduard Senovoz said.
The attack did not lead to any casualties but most of Energodar is left without electricity and water, the mayor added.