US Open to Nuclear Risks Talks With Russia Without Tying Issue to Ukraine Conflict - NSC

Washington is open to communication on nuclear risks and arms control with Russia without tying the issue to the Ukraine conflict, a spokesperson for the US National Security Council (NSC) told Sputnik.

These remarks come against the background of statements made by Russian President Vladimir Putin about the possibility of making changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine.Putin told a news conference during his visit to Vietnam on Thursday that Russia is considering making changes to its nuclear doctrine amid discussions in the West on the possibility of lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons. He said explosive nuclear devices of ultra-low power are being developed, adding that there are ideas circulating in expert circles in the West that such weapons "could be used and there is nothing particularly scary about it." The White House National Security Council Senior Director for Arms Control and Nonproliferation Pranay Vaddi told Sputnik in early June that Russia is welcome to make any proposals on possible leader-to-leader discussions with the US on arms control issues.

