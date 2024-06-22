International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240622/cancer-vaccine-trials-on-volunteers-to-begin-by-mid-2025---microbiology-center-director-1119056165.html
Cancer Vaccine Trials on Volunteers to Begin by Mid-2025 - Microbiology Center Director
Cancer Vaccine Trials on Volunteers to Begin by Mid-2025 - Microbiology Center Director
Sputnik International
Clinical trials of a cancer vaccine on patients are scheduled to begin by mid-2025, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, told Sputnik.
2024-06-22T02:05+0000
2024-06-22T02:05+0000
russia
russia
alexander gintsburg
cancer
cancer treatment
lung cancer
gamaleya research institute of epidemiology and microbiology
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/0c/1080148259_0:0:2904:1634_1920x0_80_0_0_b70357d15b8fe9ac1a96a1ef9e567a9c.jpg
“I think that by the middle of next year we will begin clinical trials of the vaccine with the participation of patients with cancer,” Gintsburg said.He noted that now the vaccine is being tested in preclinical studies on mice, and the technology is being developed to not just extend the life of animals with melanoma by 2-3 times, but to create such drugs that would allow for guaranteed destruction of both the tumor and metastases.According to Gintsburg, if it is possible to work out this technology, the vaccine will help patients with non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, certain types of kidney cancer, melanomas. Moreover, in these diseases metastases appear at early stages, so this vaccine will be very relevant for these patients, the specialist explained.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240321/russian-doctors-remove-170-lung-cancer-tumors-breaking-world-record-1117464368.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/0c/1080148259_175:0:2904:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_10119a28e50992a4c4afb04c353b5131.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gamaleya national research center for epidemiology and microbiology, russian cancer treatment, russian cancer vaccine, clinical trials cancer vaccine
gamaleya national research center for epidemiology and microbiology, russian cancer treatment, russian cancer vaccine, clinical trials cancer vaccine

Cancer Vaccine Trials on Volunteers to Begin by Mid-2025 - Microbiology Center Director

02:05 GMT 22.06.2024
© Sputnik / Russian Direct Investment Fund, Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute / Go to the mediabankIn this handout photo released by Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, a scientist holds phials.
In this handout photo released by Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, a scientist holds phials. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2024
© Sputnik / Russian Direct Investment Fund, Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Clinical trials of a cancer vaccine on patients with cancer are scheduled to begin by mid-2025, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of the Moscow-based Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, told Sputnik.
I think that by the middle of next year we will begin clinical trials of the vaccine with the participation of patients with cancer,” Gintsburg said.
He noted that now the vaccine is being tested in preclinical studies on mice, and the technology is being developed to not just extend the life of animals with melanoma by 2-3 times, but to create such drugs that would allow for guaranteed destruction of both the tumor and metastases.
Surgery Japan - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2024
Beyond Politics
Russian Doctors Remove 170 Lung Cancer Tumors, Breaking World Record
21 March, 11:03 GMT
According to Gintsburg, if it is possible to work out this technology, the vaccine will help patients with non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, certain types of kidney cancer, melanomas. Moreover, in these diseases metastases appear at early stages, so this vaccine will be very relevant for these patients, the specialist explained.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала