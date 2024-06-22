https://sputnikglobe.com/20240622/cancer-vaccine-trials-on-volunteers-to-begin-by-mid-2025---microbiology-center-director-1119056165.html

Cancer Vaccine Trials on Volunteers to Begin by Mid-2025 - Microbiology Center Director

Clinical trials of a cancer vaccine on patients are scheduled to begin by mid-2025, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, told Sputnik.

“I think that by the middle of next year we will begin clinical trials of the vaccine with the participation of patients with cancer,” Gintsburg said.He noted that now the vaccine is being tested in preclinical studies on mice, and the technology is being developed to not just extend the life of animals with melanoma by 2-3 times, but to create such drugs that would allow for guaranteed destruction of both the tumor and metastases.According to Gintsburg, if it is possible to work out this technology, the vaccine will help patients with non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, certain types of kidney cancer, melanomas. Moreover, in these diseases metastases appear at early stages, so this vaccine will be very relevant for these patients, the specialist explained.

