Houthis, Iraqi Militia Say Attacked Israeli-Linked Ships in Haifa, Mediterranean Sea
Houthis, Iraqi Militia Say Attacked Israeli-Linked Ships in Haifa, Mediterranean Sea
Sputnik International
Yemen's Houthis said that together with a Shia militant alliance known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked five ships linked to Israel in the port of Haifa and the Mediterranean Sea.
"The Yemeni armed forces carried out two operations using drones together with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, targeting five ships in the port of Haifa and the Mediterranean Sea. During the first operation, four ships were attacked in the port of Haifa … for violating the ban on entering the ports of occupied Palestine," the movement said in a statement, adding that all the ships were attacked on Saturday.Earlier in May, armed Shiite militias affiliated with the Islamic Resistance of Iraq movement claimed to have launched a drone strike on the Israeli port of Haifa.According to the text of their statement, the attack was in response "to the killing of Palestinian civilians." The "Islamic Resistance of Iraq" promised to "continue attacking enemy strongholds."
DOHA (Sputnik) - Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said that together with a Shia militant alliance known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked five ships linked to Israel in the port of Haifa and the Mediterranean Sea.
"The Yemeni armed forces carried out two operations using drones together with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, targeting five ships in the port of Haifa and the Mediterranean Sea. During the first operation, four ships were attacked in the port of Haifa … for violating the ban on entering the ports of occupied Palestine," the movement said in a statement, adding that all the ships were attacked on Saturday.
Earlier in May, armed Shiite militias affiliated with the Islamic Resistance of Iraq movement claimed to have launched a drone strike on the Israeli port of Haifa.
An Israeli military boat makes its way past cranes along the docks of the port of the northern city of Haifa, on June 24, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2024
World
Iraqi Shia Groups Take Credit for Attack on Israeli Oil Refineries in Haifa
6 April, 03:06 GMT
According to the text of their statement, the attack was in response "to the killing of Palestinian civilians." The "Islamic Resistance of Iraq" promised to "continue attacking enemy strongholds."
