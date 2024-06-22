https://sputnikglobe.com/20240622/houthis-iraqi-militia-say-attacked-israeli-linked-ships-in-haifa-mediterranean-sea-1119067952.html
Houthis, Iraqi Militia Say Attacked Israeli-Linked Ships in Haifa, Mediterranean Sea
Houthis, Iraqi Militia Say Attacked Israeli-Linked Ships in Haifa, Mediterranean Sea
Sputnik International
Yemen's Houthis said that together with a Shia militant alliance known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked five ships linked to Israel in the port of Haifa and the Mediterranean Sea.
2024-06-22T22:51+0000
2024-06-22T22:51+0000
2024-06-22T22:51+0000
world
israel
haifa
ansar allah
houthis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105810/26/1058102621_0:124:5760:3364_1920x0_80_0_0_c62e51274762b642391081c4b29a5b7e.jpg
"The Yemeni armed forces carried out two operations using drones together with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, targeting five ships in the port of Haifa and the Mediterranean Sea. During the first operation, four ships were attacked in the port of Haifa … for violating the ban on entering the ports of occupied Palestine," the movement said in a statement, adding that all the ships were attacked on Saturday.Earlier in May, armed Shiite militias affiliated with the Islamic Resistance of Iraq movement claimed to have launched a drone strike on the Israeli port of Haifa.According to the text of their statement, the attack was in response "to the killing of Palestinian civilians." The "Islamic Resistance of Iraq" promised to "continue attacking enemy strongholds."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240406/iraqi-shia-groups-take-credit-for-attack-on-israeli-oil-refineries-1117774108.html
israel
haifa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105810/26/1058102621_149:0:5269:3840_1920x0_80_0_0_ada0ee0473254fb5a2b99d4b7f8399d3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
houthis, houthi strikes at haifa, islamic resistance in iraq attacked ships in haifa, israel gainst houthis, attack on israeli ships
houthis, houthi strikes at haifa, islamic resistance in iraq attacked ships in haifa, israel gainst houthis, attack on israeli ships
Houthis, Iraqi Militia Say Attacked Israeli-Linked Ships in Haifa, Mediterranean Sea
DOHA (Sputnik) - Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said that together with a Shia militant alliance known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked five ships linked to Israel in the port of Haifa and the Mediterranean Sea.
"The Yemeni armed forces carried out two operations using drones together with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, targeting five ships in the port of Haifa and the Mediterranean Sea. During the first operation, four ships were attacked in the port of Haifa … for violating the ban on entering the ports of occupied Palestine," the movement said in a statement, adding that all the ships were attacked on Saturday.
Earlier in May, armed Shiite militias affiliated with the Islamic Resistance of Iraq movement claimed to have launched a drone strike on the Israeli port of Haifa.
According to the text of their statement, the attack was in response "to the killing of Palestinian civilians." The "Islamic Resistance of Iraq" promised to "continue attacking enemy strongholds."