Moscow Pledges 'Adequate' Response If US Closes Russian Visa Center

Moscow will undertake relevant responsive measures if the United States implements a decision on closing the Russian visa center in the US, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

"In case such measures are implemented, the Russian side will give an adequate response," Zakharova said, commenting on the US decision to close the Russian visa center. Earlier in the day, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told reporters that the US had notified Russian diplomats that both offices of the Russian visa center in the US — in Washington and New York — were closing.

