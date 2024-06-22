https://sputnikglobe.com/20240622/nasa-innovation-slowed-down-by-bureaucracy-probably-will-not-land-humans-on-moon-in-2026-1119056617.html

NASA Innovation Slowed Down by Bureaucracy, Probably Will Not Land Humans on Moon in 2026

NASA’s innovative process has slowed down because the agency has become very bureaucratic and risk averse, US aerospace engineer Scott Walter told Sputnik.

“The main problem that you see at NASA is you've got this huge bureaucracy, and they're kind of risk averse,” Walter said when asked why SpaceX is conducting a lot of testing while NASA has effectively remained in the background.Scott explained that another reason why NASA lags behind SpaceX is that it must satisfy all stakeholders and therefore cannot concentrate on one particular area but has to ensure that each congressional delegation gets a piece of the pie - a set-up that slows things down. Scott also said he hopes that SpaceX will inject a different sense of purpose and NASA will regain the old sense of urgency.Walter further noted that NASA will likely not be able to stick to its goal and land humans on the Moon in 2026, given that major components of the trip are still in process of being worked out.Walter pointed out that the mission also requires a lander, which is coming from SpaceX, but has not been tested yet. Another major issue for the success of the mission is that SpaceX needs to design a rocket that will get enough propellant to make it as far as the Moon, he said.Specialists have been able to do a propellant transfer from one tank to another internally but not yet from two different ships, which a goal that is at least a year away, Walter added. According to SpaceX Vice President Jessica Jensen, the company is expected to perform at least ten refueling flights.NASA targets September 2025 for Artemis II, the first crewed Artemis mission around the Moon, and September 2026 for Artemis III, to land the first astronauts near the lunar South Pole.The lunar South Pole, the so-called "dark side" of the Moon, is a more mountainous terrain with major craters.In 2021, NASA signed with SpaceX a $2.9 billion agreement to carry astronauts to lunar orbit and back. NASA targets September 2025 for Artemis II, the first crewed Artemis mission around the Moon, and September 2026 for Artemis III, to land the astronauts near the lunar South Pole.

