Russian Boxers Shine at BRICS Games By Winning Eight Golds

Russian Boxers Shine at BRICS Games By Winning Eight Golds

Sputnik International

The games are coined as becoming another symbol of expanding intercultural dialogue, a significant contribution to strengthening the friendship of peoples and productive interaction between states.

The winners were:Silver medals were awarded to Karen Solovyev (in the category up to 67 kilograms), Sergey Koldenkov (up to 75 kilograms), and Ramazan Khanapiev (up to 92 kilograms). Bronze medals went to Arshak Tovmasyan (up to 60 kilograms) and Zhavyzh Surov (over 92 kilograms).The BRICS Games are taking place from June 12 to 24. About five thousand athletes from more than 90 countries are participating, competing for 387 sets of medals.As Vladimir Putin said in his address at the opening ceremony, the games will become another symbol of expanding intercultural dialogue, a significant contribution to strengthening the friendship of peoples and productive interaction between states.

russia

kazan

