Russian Boxers Shine at BRICS Games By Winning Eight Golds
The games are coined as becoming another symbol of expanding intercultural dialogue, a significant contribution to strengthening the friendship of peoples and productive interaction between states.
The winners were:Silver medals were awarded to Karen Solovyev (in the category up to 67 kilograms), Sergey Koldenkov (up to 75 kilograms), and Ramazan Khanapiev (up to 92 kilograms). Bronze medals went to Arshak Tovmasyan (up to 60 kilograms) and Zhavyzh Surov (over 92 kilograms).The BRICS Games are taking place from June 12 to 24. About five thousand athletes from more than 90 countries are participating, competing for 387 sets of medals.As Vladimir Putin said in his address at the opening ceremony, the games will become another symbol of expanding intercultural dialogue, a significant contribution to strengthening the friendship of peoples and productive interaction between states.
Volodya Mnatsakanyan (in the weight category up to 48 kilograms);
Bair Batlaev (up to 51 kilograms);
Maxim Kuznetsov (up to 54 kilograms);
Andrey Peglivanyan (up to 57 kilograms);
Ilya Popov (up to 63.5 kilograms);
Sergey Sergeyev (up to 75 kilograms);
Beshto Shavlaev (up to 80 kilograms);
Vadim Shcheblykin (up to 86 kilograms).
Silver medals were awarded to Karen Solovyev (in the category up to 67 kilograms), Sergey Koldenkov (up to 75 kilograms), and Ramazan Khanapiev (up to 92 kilograms). Bronze medals went to Arshak Tovmasyan (up to 60 kilograms) and Zhavyzh Surov (over 92 kilograms).
The BRICS Games are taking place from June 12 to 24. About five thousand athletes from more than 90 countries are participating, competing for 387 sets of medals.
As Vladimir Putin said in his address at the opening ceremony, the games will become another symbol of expanding intercultural dialogue, a significant contribution to strengthening the friendship of peoples and productive interaction between states.