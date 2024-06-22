International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240622/russian-boxers-shine-at-brics-games-by-winning-eight-golds-1119066598.html
Russian Boxers Shine at BRICS Games By Winning Eight Golds
Russian Boxers Shine at BRICS Games By Winning Eight Golds
Sputnik International
The games are coined as becoming another symbol of expanding intercultural dialogue, a significant contribution to strengthening the friendship of peoples and productive interaction between states.
2024-06-22T16:55+0000
2024-06-22T16:55+0000
beyond politics
brics games 2024
russia
kazan
boxing
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/16/1119066438_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6e84e73792bade1513f5a836d6f8a952.jpg
The winners were:Silver medals were awarded to Karen Solovyev (in the category up to 67 kilograms), Sergey Koldenkov (up to 75 kilograms), and Ramazan Khanapiev (up to 92 kilograms). Bronze medals went to Arshak Tovmasyan (up to 60 kilograms) and Zhavyzh Surov (over 92 kilograms).The BRICS Games are taking place from June 12 to 24. About five thousand athletes from more than 90 countries are participating, competing for 387 sets of medals.As Vladimir Putin said in his address at the opening ceremony, the games will become another symbol of expanding intercultural dialogue, a significant contribution to strengthening the friendship of peoples and productive interaction between states.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240622/triple-gold-triumph-for-russian-canoe-and-kayak-teams-at-brics-games-1119065966.html
russia
kazan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/16/1119066438_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_932bed733e09bb7f0164784c900af3bb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024 brics games in kazan, boxing, sports, athletes
2024 brics games in kazan, boxing, sports, athletes

Russian Boxers Shine at BRICS Games By Winning Eight Golds

16:55 GMT 22.06.2024
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabankRamazan Khanapiev (Russia) and Madiyar Saidrakhimov (Uzbekistan) in the final bout of the men's boxing competition (92 kg) at the BRICS Games in Kazan.
Ramazan Khanapiev (Russia) and Madiyar Saidrakhimov (Uzbekistan) in the final bout of the men's boxing competition (92 kg) at the BRICS Games in Kazan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2024
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The games are coined as becoming another symbol of expanding intercultural dialogue, a significant contribution to strengthening the friendship of peoples and productive interaction between states.
The winners were:
Volodya Mnatsakanyan (in the weight category up to 48 kilograms);
Bair Batlaev (up to 51 kilograms);
Maxim Kuznetsov (up to 54 kilograms);
Andrey Peglivanyan (up to 57 kilograms);
Ilya Popov (up to 63.5 kilograms);
Sergey Sergeyev (up to 75 kilograms);
Beshto Shavlaev (up to 80 kilograms);
Vadim Shcheblykin (up to 86 kilograms).
Silver medals were awarded to Karen Solovyev (in the category up to 67 kilograms), Sergey Koldenkov (up to 75 kilograms), and Ramazan Khanapiev (up to 92 kilograms). Bronze medals went to Arshak Tovmasyan (up to 60 kilograms) and Zhavyzh Surov (over 92 kilograms).
Athletes in the women's 500m canoe doubles final at the BRICS Games in Kazan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2024
Beyond Politics
Triple Gold Triumph for Russian Canoe and Kayak Teams at BRICS Games
12:45 GMT
The BRICS Games are taking place from June 12 to 24. About five thousand athletes from more than 90 countries are participating, competing for 387 sets of medals.
As Vladimir Putin said in his address at the opening ceremony, the games will become another symbol of expanding intercultural dialogue, a significant contribution to strengthening the friendship of peoples and productive interaction between states.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала