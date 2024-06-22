International
Triple Gold Triumph for Russian Canoe and Kayak Teams at BRICS Games
Triple Gold Triumph for Russian Canoe and Kayak Teams at BRICS Games
The BRICS Games are taking place from June 12 to 24 in Kazan. Approximately 5,000 athletes from over 90 countries are participating, competing for 387 sets of medals.
The winners of the competitions were:Silver medalists included:Third-place finishes were achieved by:
Triple Gold Triumph for Russian Canoe and Kayak Teams at BRICS Games

12:45 GMT 22.06.2024 (Updated: 16:57 GMT 22.06.2024)
The winners of the competitions were:
Dmitry Sharapov, Mikhail Pavlov, Pavel Skryabin, and Alexander Bots (canoe four, 500 meters);
Anastasia Panchenko and Ivan Yepishin (kayak double, mixed, 200 meters);
Ekaterina Shlyapnikova and Sergey Svinaryov (canoe double, mixed, 200 meters).
Silver medalists included:
Vitaly Yershov, Maxim Spesivtsev, Viktor Gavrilenko, and Alexander Sergeyev (kayak four, 500 meters);
Alina Kovaleva and Dmitry Sharov (canoe double, mixed, 200 meters);
Maxim Spesivtsev (kayak single, 5,000 meters);
Ilya Pervukhin (canoe single, 5,000 meters);
Alina Kovaleva (kayak single, 5,000 meters).
Third-place finishes were achieved by:
Andrey Laskorunsky, Dmitry Mamtsov, Ivan Yepishin, and Vasily Pogreban (kayak four, 500 meters);
Kristina Kovnir, Natalia Podolskaya, Elena Anyushina, and Kira Stepanova (kayak four, 500 meters);
Sofia Shtil and Mikhail Pavlov (canoe double, mixed, 200 meters);
Vitaly Yershov (kayak single, 5,000 meters);
Elena Mironchenko (kayak single, 5,000 meters);
Ivan Dmitriev (canoe single, 5,000 meters).
