Thank You, Joe? White House Hampers Ukraine’s Efforts to Replace Russian Gas

Kiev's latest scheme to profit from the US liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply hit a snag - and not because of Russia.

Ukrainian energy company DTEK managed to secure a deal with the US-based company Venture Global for the latter to supply LNG to Ukraine earlier this month.Enter US President Joe Biden, whose policies put DTEK’s lofty plans at risk, the Wall Street Journal has reported.Under the auspices of the deal, DTEK will be able to purchase up to two million tonnes of LNG annually from Venture Global’s yet-to-be-completed CP2 plant.The problem, however, is that the plant's completion is currently being forestalled by the Biden administration’s decision to halt issuing permits for new LNG export projects until the US Department of Energy can study the environmental impact of the projects, the newspaper lamented.The Department of Energy’s approval is required for LNG exports to countries that do not have a free-trade agreement with the United States, and Ukraine is one such country.The newspaper also complains that Russia still accounts for about 15% of Europe’s natural gas supply and, seeing how DTEK could have sold at least some of the imported US LNG to other European countries, the Biden administration effectively helps Moscow retain its share of the European gas market.

