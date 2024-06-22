https://sputnikglobe.com/20240622/thank-you-joe-white-house-hampers-ukraines-efforts-to-replace-russian-gas-1119065592.html
Thank You, Joe? White House Hampers Ukraine’s Efforts to Replace Russian Gas
Thank You, Joe? White House Hampers Ukraine’s Efforts to Replace Russian Gas
Sputnik International
Kiev's latest scheme to profit from the US liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply hit a snag - and not because of Russia.
2024-06-22T16:00+0000
2024-06-22T16:00+0000
2024-06-22T16:00+0000
world
us
ukraine
joe biden
europe
liquefied natural gas (lng)
export
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103704/96/1037049658_46:0:1954:1073_1920x0_80_0_0_44938050ae5436791acc4e34759bc8a4.jpg
Ukrainian energy company DTEK managed to secure a deal with the US-based company Venture Global for the latter to supply LNG to Ukraine earlier this month.Enter US President Joe Biden, whose policies put DTEK’s lofty plans at risk, the Wall Street Journal has reported.Under the auspices of the deal, DTEK will be able to purchase up to two million tonnes of LNG annually from Venture Global’s yet-to-be-completed CP2 plant.The problem, however, is that the plant's completion is currently being forestalled by the Biden administration’s decision to halt issuing permits for new LNG export projects until the US Department of Energy can study the environmental impact of the projects, the newspaper lamented.The Department of Energy’s approval is required for LNG exports to countries that do not have a free-trade agreement with the United States, and Ukraine is one such country.The newspaper also complains that Russia still accounts for about 15% of Europe’s natural gas supply and, seeing how DTEK could have sold at least some of the imported US LNG to other European countries, the Biden administration effectively helps Moscow retain its share of the European gas market.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240616/market-share-of-russian-gas-soars-overtaking-us-lng-imports-to-europe---1118986759.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103704/96/1037049658_284:0:1715:1073_1920x0_80_0_0_bb17c6d244626874aa929154222af41c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us lng exports, ukraine natural gas, europe gas market, russia natural gas exports
us lng exports, ukraine natural gas, europe gas market, russia natural gas exports
Thank You, Joe? White House Hampers Ukraine’s Efforts to Replace Russian Gas
Kiev's latest scheme to profit from the US liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply hit a snag - and not because of Russia.
Ukrainian energy company DTEK managed to secure a deal
with the US-based company Venture Global for the latter to supply LNG to Ukraine earlier this month.
Enter US President Joe Biden, whose policies put DTEK’s lofty plans at risk, the Wall Street Journal has reported.
Under the auspices of the deal, DTEK will be able to purchase up to two million tonnes of LNG annually from Venture Global’s yet-to-be-completed CP2 plant.
The problem, however, is that the plant's completion is currently being forestalled by the Biden administration’s decision to halt issuing permits for new LNG export projects until the US Department of Energy can study the environmental impact of the projects, the newspaper lamented.
The Department of Energy’s approval is required for LNG exports to countries that do not have a free-trade agreement with the United States, and Ukraine is one such country.
The newspaper also complains that Russia still accounts for about 15% of Europe’s natural gas supply and, seeing how DTEK could have sold at least some of the imported US LNG to other European countries, the Biden administration effectively helps Moscow retain its share of the European gas market.