Why Ukraine's First US LNG Deal is Desperate Attempt to Prove Usefulness

Ukraine has concluded a deal with US-based liquefied natural gas (LNG) developer Venture Global after claims that Kiev would not extend a five-year deal with Russia's Gazprom at the end of 2024. What's behind the Kiev regime's new LNG deal?

Ukraine's energy company DTEK Group announced on June 13 that it had struck an agreement with Venture Global to buy unspecified amounts of liquefied natural gas from the US gas firm's Plaquemines LNG facility in Louisiana throughout 2026. DTEK also committed to purchasing up to 2 million tons of LNG per annum from Venture Global's new CP2 LNG plant for 20 years, once the facilities are built, according to the Financial Times.The expert believes that the LNG could be sold by DTEK to other European countries. On the one hand, Ukraine does not have regasification terminals for LNG imports. On the other hand, it would require additional funds and efforts to convert LNG from a liquid to a gas elsewhere in Europe and then transport it via a European pipeline back to Ukraine, according to Yushkov."There will probably be no profitability in such a scheme," the expert highlighted, adding that the deal appears to be largely symbolic with DTEK playing the role of a gas trader.Apart from showing Kiev's loyalty to Washington, the US-Ukraine deal could serve as a tool for the American LNG producers to force President Joe Biden to lift his LNG export ban, according to Stanislav Mitrakhovich, a leading expert of the National Energy Security Fund and the Financial University with the Russian government.In January, the Biden administration temporarily halted the issuance of new Department of Energy (DoE) approvals for proposed LNG export projects. The decision was seen by the Republicans as Biden's attempt to appease climate activists prior to the November elections.Ukraine Unlikely to Halt Russian Gas Transit to EuropeUkraine's LNG deal was announced amid Kiev's repeated claims that it would not extend a five-year deal with Russia's Gazprom on the transit of Russian gas to Europe when it expires later this year. Brussels signaled that it would let the deal expire, as it is "confident" it would buy additional gas volumes somewhere else, according to Politico."This will be a great additional stress for the Ukrainian economic, logistic, social and other infrastructure. They will try to avoid this at all costs, transit can be continued under one or another legal pretext, such as that Western companies will buy gas on the border of Russia and Ukraine," the expert said.European consumers of Russian pipeline gas appear not to share Brussels' optimism with regard to the accessibility of new volumes of natural gas. Previously, Austria, Slovakia, Italy, Hungary, Croatia, Slovenia, and Moldova received their gas via Ukraine.Austria still gets most of its gas from Russia via the Ukrainian route. Other European countries continue to get the Russian fuel either through Ukraine or via the TurkStream pipeline. In May, Gazprom's daily natural gas supplies to the continent increased by 7.3% compared with April and were up 39% year-on-year.According to Politico, some European players are reportedly in talks with Azerbaijan about additional deliveries of gas in case the Ukrainian transit is halted.In April, S&P Global reported that Europe's reliance on Russian LNG imports increased in 2024 as deliveries of Russian pipeline gas plummeted since 2022 due to the EU's energy embargo and the destruction of Nord Stream pipelines."With our other main suppliers, such as Norway, operating at maximum capacity, it will be hard to completely stop the flow of Russian LNG. We are still not completely out of the crisis," a France-based gas trader told S&P Global.As of April, Russia supplied 4.89 million metric tons (mt) of LNG to Europe, or more than 16% of Europe's total LNG supply of 33.65 million mt, compared to 12.7% for the first four months of 2023, according to the website.Ukraine's Energy Sector Under StressKiev's declarations of energy cooperation with the US to reduce its reliance on Russia's hydrocarbons, as well as threats to halt remaining gas transit via Ukraine, are mostly made for the sake of PR, according to the pundits.Mitrakhovich does not rule out that Ukraine's energy infrastructure could come in Russia's crosshairs if the Kiev regime uses long-range NATO-grade missiles to hit oil and gas facilities inside Russia.Meanwhile, on June 14, Russian President Putin outlined another peace proposal to Ukraine, stressing that Moscow is ready to negotiate if the Kiev regime starts withdrawing its military from Russia's new territories, including the Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions within their administrative borders, as well as renounces its intent to join NATO.

