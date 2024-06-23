https://sputnikglobe.com/20240623/death-toll-from-ukraines-missile-attack-on-sevastopol-rises-to-5---governor-1119080023.html
Death Toll From Ukraine's Missile Attack on Sevastopol Rises to 5 - Governor
Sputnik International
The death toll from the Ukrainian missile attack on Sevastopol, the largest city in the Crimean peninsula, has risen to five people, governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, the governor said that three people, including two children, were killed as a result of Kiev's strike. He also said that the number of injured people had increased to 119. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Sevastopol earlier in the day, using US-made ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads, four of which were shot down and one deflected and exploded over the city. The Russian Health Ministry said that 124 people were injured, including 27 children. Monday is declared a day of mourning in Crimea.
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - The death toll from the Ukrainian missile attack on Sevastopol, the largest city in the Crimean peninsula, has risen to five people, governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, the governor said that three people, including two children
, were killed as a result of Kiev's strike.
"Unfortunately, we now have three dead children and two dead adults," Razvozhayev said.
He also said that the number of injured people had increased to 119.
The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Sevastopol earlier in the day, using US-made ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads, four of which were shot down and one deflected and exploded over the city. The Russian Health Ministry said that 124 people were injured, including 27 children.
Monday is declared a day of mourning in Crimea.