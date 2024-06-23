https://sputnikglobe.com/20240623/death-toll-from-ukraines-missile-attack-on-sevastopol-rises-to-5---governor-1119080023.html

Death Toll From Ukraine's Missile Attack on Sevastopol Rises to 5 - Governor

Death Toll From Ukraine's Missile Attack on Sevastopol Rises to 5 - Governor

Sputnik International

The death toll from the Ukrainian missile attack on Sevastopol, the largest city in the Crimean peninsula, has risen to five people, governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Sunday.

2024-06-23T14:39+0000

2024-06-23T14:39+0000

2024-06-23T14:39+0000

russia

sevastopol

ukraine

russian health ministry

army tactical missile system (atacms)

crimea

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/17/1119079862_0:250:3196:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_89bec5d4b5bd2e236e1ba59206d5d4ce.jpg

Earlier in the day, the governor said that three people, including two children, were killed as a result of Kiev's strike. He also said that the number of injured people had increased to 119. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Sevastopol earlier in the day, using US-made ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads, four of which were shot down and one deflected and exploded over the city. The Russian Health Ministry said that 124 people were injured, including 27 children. Monday is declared a day of mourning in Crimea.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240623/us-supplying-weapons-to-ukraine-bears-responsibility-for-sevastopol-strike---russian-mod-1119078550.html

sevastopol

ukraine

crimea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian attack on sevastopol, ukraini struck sevastopol with atacms, casualties, crimea, russia