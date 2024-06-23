https://sputnikglobe.com/20240623/zakharova-on-sevastopol-attack-ukraine-chooses-mass-gatherings-for-strikes-on-purpose-1119078073.html

Zakharova on Sevastopol Attack: Ukraine Chooses Mass Gatherings for Strikes on Purpose

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Ukraine after the deadly attack on Sevastopol on Sunday of targeting mass gatherings of civilians on purpose.

"They are carefully planning their crimes ... using them for maximum destruction of the civilian population and civilian infrastructure," Zakharova told the Rossiya 24 channel. Kiev is acting that way both out of hatred and to spread panic among the population of the Crimean Peninsula, the spokeswoman added. Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian armed forces attacked Sevastopol, the largest city in Crimea, using US-made ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads, four of which were shot down and one deflected and exploded over the city. Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said that three people had been killed and almost 100 injured in the attack.

