Germany's AfD Plans to Form Right-Wing Pro-Russian Faction in European Parliament- Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German right-wing party Alternative for Germany (AfD) plans to set up The Sovereignists faction in the European Parliament, with its key demands being the end to EU bureaucracy and peace negotiations with Russia, German newspaper Der Spiegel reported, citing sources.

The party intends to conduct a constituent meeting of the new faction in one of the European Parliament's rooms on June 27, the newspaper reported, citing a leaked email of one of the AfD party members. To have the faction formed, the party will need 23 lawmakers from seven countries while the AfD itself holds only 15 seats in the parliament, Der Spiegel said. The Sofia Declaration by Bulgarian right-wing political party Revival, which aims against the dictatorship of EU bureaucracy and was signed by many European right-wing parties, is expected to become the faction’s key document, the newspaper reported. The declaration also demands peace negotiations with Russia. The faction might unite such right-wing parties as S.O.S. Romania, Se Acabo La Fiesta (The Party is Over) from Spain, the Democratic Patriotic Movement from Greece, the Confederation Liberty and Independence from Poland, the Republic Movement from Slovakia, and Hungarian party Mi Hazank (Our Homeland), the newspaper added. In May, the European Parliament's right-wing Identity and Democracy bloc expelled AfD in connection with a series of scandals surrounding the party's leading candidate in EU elections, Maximilian Krah, amid reports of his spying for China. The elections' results showed that in many of the EU member states, right-wing parties did quite well. French right-wing National Rally party emerged victorious in France's European polls, finishing with over 15 percentage points ahead of President Emmanuel Macron's centrist coalition. Right-wing populist FPO party topped the list in Austria. The European elections in Germany resulted in the ruling Social Democratic Party coming third, while the centrist-right opposition alliance CDU/CSU won the elections with 30% of the votes, followed by AfD, who got 16%.

