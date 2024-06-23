https://sputnikglobe.com/20240623/netanyahu-complains-of-us-ignoring-israels-requests-to-supply-more-munitions-1119077695.html

Netanyahu Complains of US Ignoring Israel's Requests to Supply More Munitions

Netanyahu Complains of US Ignoring Israel's Requests to Supply More Munitions

Sputnik International

The United States significantly decreased supplies of munitions to Israel four months ago and has remained unresponsive to Israel's requests to supply more, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday, adding that he hoped that speaking up about the issue publicly would help resolve it.

2024-06-23T12:37+0000

2024-06-23T12:37+0000

2024-06-23T12:37+0000

world

benjamin netanyahu

joe biden

us

israel

gaza strip

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/07/1116035190_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ee658cf5eb68c38e759e20ad789c7e85.jpg

"Four months ago, there was a dramatic decrease in the munitions coming to Israel from the US. For long weeks, we turned to our American friends and requested that the shipments be expedited ... We received all sorts of explanations, but one thing we did not receive; the basic situation did not change," Netanyahu said at a cabinet meeting. Israel's prime minister added that "certain items arrived sporadically but the munitions at large remained behind." He also said that he was "willing to absorb personal attacks on behalf of the State of Israel" that he believes could follow after his remarks. In May, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed the pause in arms deliveries to Israel, adding that this concerned only one batch. US President Joe Biden later told CNN that he would stop aviation bomb and artillery munition deliveries if the operation in the Gaza Strip was extended to the southernmost city of Rafah. But the United States would continue to provide defensive weapons to Israel, including air defense systems, he added. On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US continues shipping weapons to Israel, but for the only batch of aviation bombs that remains under consideration.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/us-officials-frustrated-by-israeli-demands-for-better-intelligence-sharing---reports-1118962323.html

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

netanyahu complains, israeli prime minister benjamin netanyahu, us ignoring israel's requests