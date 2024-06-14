International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/us-officials-frustrated-by-israeli-demands-for-better-intelligence-sharing---reports-1118962323.html
US Officials Frustrated by Israeli Demands for Better Intelligence Sharing - Reports
US Officials Frustrated by Israeli Demands for Better Intelligence Sharing - Reports
Sputnik International
Some US officials are frustrated with demands by Israel to provide more intelligence than the United States is already sharing, the Washington Post reported on Friday.
2024-06-14T17:40+0000
2024-06-14T17:40+0000
world
us
joe biden
israel
gaza strip
hamas
middle east
palestine-israel conflict
gaza violence
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/08/1118330236_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6d90ed21c558dec76e66b201e7babb68.jpg
The United States has provided Israel with drone footage, satellite imagery, communications intercepts and other forms of intelligence in the wake of Palestinian organization Hamas’ October 7 surprise attack, the report said, citing current and former US and Israeli intelligence officials. However, Israeli officials believe that the United States has not provided any sort of intelligence that they could not have gathered themselves, the report said. US officials view Israeli demands for better intelligence as resting on a flawed assumption that the United States is withholding some information. The Biden administration restricted the use of US-provided intelligence to locating hostages taken by Hamas, but some US lawmakers are concerned that Israeli could be using the data in airstrikes and other military operations. The Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip have killed more than 37,100 people, according to local authorities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/israels-all-out-war-with-hezbollah-what-us-thinks-about-scenario-1118925997.html
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/08/1118330236_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_64507172dc8d046d0e017709b5764ab0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence

US Officials Frustrated by Israeli Demands for Better Intelligence Sharing - Reports

17:40 GMT 14.06.2024
© AP Photo / Miriam AlsterUS President Joe Biden pauses during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the war between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 18, 2023
US President Joe Biden pauses during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the war between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 18, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2024
© AP Photo / Miriam Alster
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Some US officials are frustrated with demands by Israel to provide more intelligence than the United States is already sharing, the Washington Post reported on Friday.
The United States has provided Israel with drone footage, satellite imagery, communications intercepts and other forms of intelligence in the wake of Palestinian organization Hamas’ October 7 surprise attack, the report said, citing current and former US and Israeli intelligence officials.
However, Israeli officials believe that the United States has not provided any sort of intelligence that they could not have gathered themselves, the report said.
US officials view Israeli demands for better intelligence as resting on a flawed assumption that the United States is withholding some information.
Fighters of the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah take part in a ceremony to commemorate the party's fallen leaders in the Lebanese village of Jibshit, about 50 kilometres south of the capital Beirut, on February 15, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2024
World
Israel's 'All-Out War' With Hezbollah: What US Thinks About Scenario
Yesterday, 06:25 GMT
The Biden administration restricted the use of US-provided intelligence to locating hostages taken by Hamas, but some US lawmakers are concerned that Israeli could be using the data in airstrikes and other military operations.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, during which some 1,100 Israeli military personnel and civilians were killed and some 240 abducted. Israel subsequently began military operations in the Gaza Strip, including hostage rescue efforts. Some 120 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in the Palestinian enclave, approximately one-third of whom are thought to be dead.

The Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip have killed more than 37,100 people, according to local authorities.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала