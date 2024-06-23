https://sputnikglobe.com/20240623/russia-can-only-rely-on-its-own-military-equipment---putin-1119076426.html

Russia Can Only Rely on Its Own Military Equipment - Putin

Russia Can Only Rely on Its Own Military Equipment - Putin

Sputnik International

Russia can only rely on its own military equipment and it succeeds in doing that, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

2024-06-23T11:24+0000

2024-06-23T11:24+0000

2024-06-23T11:24+0000

russia

russia

vladimir putin

weapons

military

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/07/1118307807_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_965e1e23ca22297f9a7a7717527d5e9e.jpg

"Everyone comes from this [stable economy of the Defense Ministry]. They count the salary, and new equipment, and place orders - it is very important. This is the base. In these terms, we can rely only on ourselves. Nobody is going to come and give us anything with an outstretched hand. Everything should done only by ourselves. We manage to do that," Putin said at a meeting with graduates of Russian military institutes.Russia has faced massive sanctions in recent years, but as the country's authorities have pointed out, it provides itself with everything it needs. The Russian president emphasized that the task is to provide itself with products and technologies in all key areas.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/russia-sees-increased-interest-in-russian-weapons-military-equipment-1118811224.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military equipment, russian president vladimir putin