Russia Sees Increased Interest in Russian Weapons, Military Equipment

More and more countries are interested in purchasing Russian weapons and military equipment that proved effective in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said on Thursday.

"A great number of countries, having received a review of [the performance of] our production on the contact line, are interested in purchasing our products," Manturov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Many countries were previously interested in buying Russian arms, but now the country is receiving more requests to purchase weapons, he added. After the successful completion of the military operation, the Russian defense industry will focus on adapting to the production of items for civilian use, Manturov said.

