Russia Intends to Prevent Politicization of Economic Cooperation Within G20

Russia intends to firmly suppress attempts to "artificially politicize" G20 economic cooperation at the forthcoming sherpa meeting in Brazel’s Rio de Janeiro, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador on G20 affairs and G20 Sous-Sherpa Marat Berdyev said on Sunday.

The third G20 sherpa meeting will take place in Rio de Janeiro from July 3-5, opening a practical work on the draft project of the G20 Summit declaration. The G20 summit itself is scheduled for November 18-19. The key topics chosen by the Brazilian G20 presidency for the discussion are the fight against poverty, famine, implementing fair energy transitions with no damage for economic progress, and reforming global governing institutions, the official said. “Russia fully supports the agenda indicated,” he said. The Russian delegation at the sherpa meeting will be led by G20 Sherpa and Deputy Chief of Presidential Experts' Directorate, Svetlana Lukash, Berdyev said. Lukash will be accompanied by some officials from the Russian presidential administration and the economic cooperation department.

