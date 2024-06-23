International
Trump Vows to Settle Ukraine Conflict Even Before Taking Office If Reelected
Former US President Donald Trump has vowed to settle the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine even before his inauguration in case he wins the 2024 presidential race.
2024-06-23T08:51+0000
"Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after we win the presidency… I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled," Trump said on Saturday during a rally in Philadelphia. During his speech, Trump also vowed to prevent World War III. The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The main rivals in the race are US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, and his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump. Earlier in the week, Trump said in an interview with the All-In podcast that it is understandable that Russia would be bothered by NATO troops on its border, adding that NATO's eastward expansion was a key reason for the Ukraine conflict. Trump vowed to not put US troops on the ground in Ukraine if he returns to the White House.
ukraine conflict, former us president donald trump, russia and ukraine
Trump Vows to Settle Ukraine Conflict Even Before Taking Office If Reelected

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump has vowed to settle the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine even before his inauguration in case he wins the 2024 presidential race.
"Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after we win the presidency… I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled," Trump said on Saturday during a rally in Philadelphia.
During his speech, Trump also vowed to prevent World War III.
The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The main rivals in the race are US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, and his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump.
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the final presidential debate at Belmont University, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2024
Americas
What to Expect From First Biden-Trump 2024 Election Campaign Debate
16 June, 08:24 GMT
Earlier in the week, Trump said in an interview with the All-In podcast that it is understandable that Russia would be bothered by NATO troops on its border, adding that NATO's eastward expansion was a key reason for the Ukraine conflict. Trump vowed to not put US troops on the ground in Ukraine if he returns to the White House.
