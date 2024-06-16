https://sputnikglobe.com/20240616/what-to-expect-from-first-biden-trump-2024-election-campaign-debate--1118981897.html

What to Expect From First Biden-Trump 2024 Election Campaign Debate

White House incumbent Joe Biden and ex-POTUS Donald Trump are scheduled to have their first in-person debate of the 2024 presidential campaign on June 27.

White House incumbent Joe Biden and ex-POTUS Donald Trump are scheduled to have their first in-person debate of the 2024 presidential campaign on June 27.The showdown will be one of two that have been agreed upon, with the next one slated for September 10.Here’s what to know about the first Biden-Trump face off:Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could reportedly be invited to the debate. For this, he would need to garner at least 15 percent support in four national polls meeting CNN and ABC News’ respective standards, and “appear on a sufficient number of state ballots to reach the 270 electoral vote threshold to win the presidency,” according to rules published by CNN.Biden’s campaign has stated that he will only debate Trump one-on-one.The debates will be hosted by news organizations instead of the Commission on Presidential Debates. The Republican National Committee withdrew its participation from the latter in 2022 amid claims of biased moderators and late timing in the election calendar. Biden's campaign similarly opted not to participate in the commission’s 2024 debates.It should be noted that the Biden-Trump showdown in June will be the earliest in US history, as presidential debates have previously always started in September or early October.When President Joe Biden accepted an invitation from CNN to debate, he went on the X social media platform to post:“I’ve received and accepted an invitation from @CNN for a debate on June 27th. Over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, any time, any place.” Trump responded with, "The answer is yes, I will accept.”Currently, Trump leads Biden by two points in a recent Reuters/Ipsos survey. The ex-POTUS would beat Biden 41% to 39% if the election were held today, the poll indicated. An Economist/YouGov survey also showed Trump with a two-point lead.Results of a CBS/YouGov poll released on Sunday found that a majority (55%) of likely voters ruled out Trump’s conviction playing a role in their voting decision.

americas

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

Sputnik International

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

