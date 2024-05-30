https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/russian-air-defense-downs-8-atacms-missiles-8-drones-near-crimea-overnight---mod-1118695712.html

Russian Air Defense Downs 8 ATACMS Missiles, 8 Drones Near Crimea Overnight - MoD

Russia's air defense systems intercepted eight Ukrainian ATACMS missiles over the Sea of Azov and eight drones over the Black Sea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Last night, a number of attempts of the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks with the use of American operative and tactical missiles ATACMS, aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles and uncrewed boats against facilities in the territory of the Russian Federation were foiled. Active air defense systems destroyed eight operative and tactical missiles over the waters of the Sea of Azov, and eight UAVs intercepted over the waters of the Black Sea near the coast of the Crimean Peninsula," the ministry said in a statement. The Russian military added that two uncrewed boats moving toward Crimea were destroyed in the waters of the Black Sea.

