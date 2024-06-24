https://sputnikglobe.com/20240624/eu-council-says-approves-14th-package-of-sanctions-against-russia-1119092252.html

EU Council Approves 14th Package of Sanctions Against Russia

The EU Council said on Monday that it had approved the 14th package of sanctions against Russia.

"The Council adopted today a 14th package of economic and individual restrictive measures dealing a further blow to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s regime and those who perpetuate his illegal, unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine," the EU Council said in a statement. The new package expands personal restrictions to include 116 individuals and organizations "responsible for actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine," the statement read. The EU also banned companies from using the "System for Transfer of Financial Messages" (SPFS), a specialized financial messaging service developed by Russia's Central Bank "to neutralise the effect of restrictive measures." "In view of the continued Russian attempts to interfere with the democratic processes in the EU and undermine its democratic foundations, including through influence campaigns and the promotion of disinformation, the Council decided that political parties and foundations, non-governmental organisations, including think tanks, or media service providers in the EU, will no longer be allowed to accept funding coming from the Russian state and its proxies," the statement read. The EU has also imposed sanctions against the "shadow fleet" of Russia, "specific vessels contributing to Russia’s warfare against Ukraine," targeting 27 vessels, as well as expanded restrictions against the import of helium from Russia and the export of manganese ore, plastics, electronics. Additionally, EU Council will be required to take measures to ensure that their third-country subsidiaries do not violate European sanctions or "take part in any activities resulting in an outcome that the sanctions seek to prevent." "The Council added 61 new entities to the list of those directly supporting Russia’s military and industrial complex in its war of aggression against Ukraine. They will be subject to tighter export restrictions concerning dual use goods and technologies, as well as goods and technology which might contribute to the technological enhancement of Russia’s defence and security sector. Some of these entities are located in third countries (China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and the United Arab Emirates)," the statement read.

