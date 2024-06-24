https://sputnikglobe.com/20240624/federal-prosecutors-recommend-criminal-charges-against-boeing-amid-ethics-concerns-1119086309.html

Federal Prosecutors Recommend Criminal Charges Against Boeing Amid Ethics Concerns

The company has reportedly failed to comply with a US government order to implement a compliance and ethics program after a series of widely publicized safety incidents.

The fall from grace of a storied US aerospace manufacturer continued Sunday as reports emerged that federal prosecutors have recommended the US Justice Department to bring criminal charges against Boeing.The news comes after the Justice Department earlier this year found the company was in violation of a 2021 deferred prosecution agreement under which Boeing pledged to “design, implement, and enforce a compliance and ethics program to prevent and detect violations of the U.S. fraud laws throughout its operations.”Trouble began for the aircraft manufacturer in 2018 when a Boeing 737 MAX plane operated by Lion Air in Indonesia crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all 189 on board. The same model aircraft experienced another catastrophic failure just five months later, when all 157 people on board a flight from Ethiopia were killed under similar circumstances.It was later revealed the two aircraft lacked optional safety features Boeing sold to airlines at a premium, a decision that was sharply criticized.The beleaguered manufacturer has received renewed attention in recent months after another string of safety mishaps. In January an emergency exit door of an Alaska Airlines plane blew off mid-flight. In March a LATAM Airlines flight operating from Australia took a sudden nosedive while en route to Auckland, New Zealand, causing dozens of injuries as passengers were jolted out of their seats.A series of shocking whistleblower testimonies have offered troubling details about the company’s safety practices, including reports of employee drug use and allegations that contractors used substandard parts and ignored manufacturing defects.One former employee claimed he was pressured to overlook hundreds of production faults in order to ensure that Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems continued to meet its quotas. Whistleblower Santiago Paredes claimed he was demoted and moved to a different part of the factory after reporting numerous concerns.Two Boeing whistleblowers, Joshua Dean and John Barnett, suddenly died shortly after going public with their concerns.

