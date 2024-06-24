https://sputnikglobe.com/20240624/israel-hezbollah-war-could-deal-final-blow-to-bidens-election-odds-1119094802.html

Israel-Hezbollah War Could Deal Final Blow to Biden's Election Odds

An Israeli invasion of Lebanon could deal a blow to US President Joe Biden's chances in the November elections, international observers say, noting rising tensions in the Middle East.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/07/1083093168_0:370:2925:2015_1920x0_80_0_0_7a74c9831790fed917899644feac85b0.jpg

US and European mainstream media are reporting "a growing fear" of an all-out war between Israel and Lebanon.Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, the Lebanese Shi'ite resistance movement, have dramatically escalated since Tel Aviv's invasion of Rafah, a southern Gaza region bordering Egypt.Hezbollah has repeatedly warned Israel against expanding military actions against the Palestinian territory.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on June 23 that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) would be moved to the country's northern border to confront Hezbollah. Washington has reportedly been cautioning Tel Aviv against a new conflict.Team Biden has good reasons to get worried about Israel's confrontation with Hezbollah for two major reasons, according to international observers.The first concern is that Israel may sustain serious damage, given the resistance group's military capabilities.According to Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the group has 100,000 guerillas ready to fight. Many of them gained combat experience against against ISIS* and other jihadist groups in Syria.Hezbollah is also believed to have an arsenal of 150,000-200,000 missiles. Most recently the group has begun successfully using kamikaze drones and other unmanned vehicles against Israeli border positions.Research by the Israeli Reichman University Institute for Counter-Terrorism indicates that Hezbollah could fire up to 3,000 missiles a day and overwhelm Israel's air defenses.Stockpiles of Iron Dome and David's Sling missiles would be depleted within a few days of the combat, leaving Israel exposed to a massive barrage of rockets and drones from Hezbollah and its regional allies.The scenario described by the institute demonstrates that Israel is completely unprepared for a possible repeat of the 2006 Israeli invasion of southern Lebanon.The second worry is that the US would be drawn into an all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah. That is likely to deal a tremendous blow to President Joe Biden's election odds, according to Dr. Michelle Bentley, director of the Centre for International Security at Royal Holloway University of London.Biden now finds himself between a rock and a hard place: while Republicans and pro-Israel Democrats are pressing him to aid Tel Aviv, progressive Democrats condemn Israel for "ethnic cleansing" in the Gaza Strip.Biden's electoral base, which includes young Democrat voters, black people, Arab and Muslim Americans has grown disenchanted with the US president over his failure to force Israel into a ceasefire in Gaza and continued military aid to the IDF.According to the British academic, US citizens and world leaders see a potential conflict between Tel Aviv and Hezbollah as part of the ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis.By June 24, 61 percent of Americans disapproved of Joe Biden's handling of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with only 31 percent approving of the president's strategy, according to polling aggregator RealClearPolitics (RCP). Biden's rival, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, is leading the incumbent president in most national and state polls.*terrorist group banned in Russia

