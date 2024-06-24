International
The leader of the right-wing Reform UK party, Nigel Farage, accused former Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday of being "a liar and a hypocrite" over his contradicting statements on Ukraine.
Farage said that NATO and the European Union's eastward enlargement provoked the conflict in Ukraine, prompting a barrage of criticism, including from Johnson, who had notoriously talked Kiev out of signing a peace pact with Moscow in the spring of 2022, according to Ukraine's former chief negotiator with Russia, David Arakhamia. "Boris, you are a liar and a hypocrite. I am glad you are no longer Prime Minister of this country," Farage wrote on social media, responding to Johnson's comments on his article on the Ukrainian crisis, published in The Telegraph last Saturday. Farage posted two photographs of news headlines that referred to Johnson's statements on Ukraine. One of them is dated May 10, 2016 and the other February 28, 2022. Both cite Johnson's blaming the EU for the 2014 crisis in Ukraine, although the former UK leader has completely changed his rhetoric since then.
Reform UK Party Leader Accuses Boris Johnson of Hypocrisy Over Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The leader of the right-wing Reform UK party, Nigel Farage, accused former Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday of being "a liar and a hypocrite" over his contradicting statements on Ukraine.
Farage said that NATO and the European Union's eastward enlargement provoked the conflict in Ukraine, prompting a barrage of criticism, including from Johnson, who had notoriously talked Kiev out of signing a peace pact with Moscow in the spring of 2022, according to Ukraine's former chief negotiator with Russia, David Arakhamia.
"Boris, you are a liar and a hypocrite. I am glad you are no longer Prime Minister of this country," Farage wrote on social media, responding to Johnson's comments on his article on the Ukrainian crisis, published in The Telegraph last Saturday.
Farage posted two photographs of news headlines that referred to Johnson's statements on Ukraine. One of them is dated May 10, 2016 and the other February 28, 2022. Both cite Johnson's blaming the EU for the 2014 crisis in Ukraine, although the former UK leader has completely changed his rhetoric since then.

Moscow has for years objected to NATO's continued expansion and military buildup near Russian borders. Ukraine's plans to join the bloc were among the reasons why Russia launched its special military operation in February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

