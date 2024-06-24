https://sputnikglobe.com/20240624/reform-uk-party-leader-accuses-boris-johnson-of-hypocrisy-over-ukraine-1119105788.html

Reform UK Party Leader Accuses Boris Johnson of Hypocrisy Over Ukraine

Reform UK Party Leader Accuses Boris Johnson of Hypocrisy Over Ukraine

Sputnik International

The leader of the right-wing Reform UK party, Nigel Farage, accused former Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday of being "a liar and a hypocrite" over his contradicting statements on Ukraine.

2024-06-24T14:36+0000

2024-06-24T14:36+0000

2024-06-24T14:36+0000

world

boris johnson

nigel farage

ukraine

united kingdom (uk)

kiev

nato

european union (eu)

ukraine crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/18/1119105877_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_71ab95530d9988364ac4f2dfaca34060.jpg

Farage said that NATO and the European Union's eastward enlargement provoked the conflict in Ukraine, prompting a barrage of criticism, including from Johnson, who had notoriously talked Kiev out of signing a peace pact with Moscow in the spring of 2022, according to Ukraine's former chief negotiator with Russia, David Arakhamia. "Boris, you are a liar and a hypocrite. I am glad you are no longer Prime Minister of this country," Farage wrote on social media, responding to Johnson's comments on his article on the Ukrainian crisis, published in The Telegraph last Saturday. Farage posted two photographs of news headlines that referred to Johnson's statements on Ukraine. One of them is dated May 10, 2016 and the other February 28, 2022. Both cite Johnson's blaming the EU for the 2014 crisis in Ukraine, although the former UK leader has completely changed his rhetoric since then.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/nyt-claims-to-reveal-2022-russia-ukraine-peace-drafts-key-details-and-missed-opportunities-1118975487.html

ukraine

united kingdom (uk)

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, battlegroup sever, battlegroup yug, battlegroup zapad, battlegroup vostok, battlegroup tsentr, battlegroup dnepr