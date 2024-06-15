https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/nyt-claims-to-reveal-2022-russia-ukraine-peace-drafts-key-details-and-missed-opportunities-1118975487.html

NYT Claims to Reveal 2022 Russia-Ukraine Peace Drafts: Key Details and Missed Opportunities

NYT Claims to Reveal 2022 Russia-Ukraine Peace Drafts: Key Details and Missed Opportunities

Sputnik International

Russia and Ukraine were close to concluding a peace treaty in April 2022, but the Kiev regime tore the deal up at the last minutes after then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pressured Volodymyr Zelensky not to sign.

2024-06-15T16:00+0000

2024-06-15T16:00+0000

2024-06-15T16:00+0000

world

ukraine

russia

the new york times

ukraine crisis

russia-nato showdown

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0f/1118975310_0:123:3207:1927_1920x0_80_0_0_c95118e8b24fee05e1dfd74421991017.jpg

The New York Times has published what it claims is the full text of then 2022 draft peace treaty between Russia and Ukraine.The never-signed documents — treaty drafts dated March 17 and April 15, 2022 — were purportedly leaked to the newspaper by Ukrainian, Russian and European sources.Kiev ultimately pulled out of the deal, brokered by Turkey over several weeks of talks in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian negotiating teams from February to April of 2022, after then-British prime minister Boris Johnson promised huge arms supplies from NATO countries.According to the key points from the document:German newspaper Welt Am Sonntag claimed in April it had obtained the 17-page draft peace treaty between Russia and Ukraine.It stated that while the sides had come close to sealing a peace treaty, The Zelensky regime objected to terms restoring Russian as an official language and Kiev’s repudiation of Nazism.Efforts to strike a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine were thwarted by Johnson at the behest of the US, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin said in February."He blocked the peace efforts with Washington's blessing, obviously, because he could not do it on his own accord," Kelin told Turkish broadcaster TRT World.After Johnson arrived in Kiev, "the document, which had already been initialled by the head of the Ukrainian delegation, [David] Arakhamia, was thrown into the wastebasket, and Ukraine started fighting," he added. "These are the consequences of what the prime minister of the United Kingdom did."Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in his February interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson that talks with Ukraine in 2022 were close to agreement, but Ukraine broke the deal after Russian pulled its troops back from Kiev as a good-will gesture requested by western European leaders.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/russia-ukraine-peace-settlement-attempt-sabotaged-in-march-2022---erdogan-1117081326.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/ukraine-rejected-path-to-peace-on-western-orders--putin-1118949482.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

text of draft istanbul peace treaty between russia and ukraine, russia-ukraine draft peace treaty of 2022, what are the key points of russia-ukraine draft peace treaty drawn up in istanbul, russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukraine withdrawal, peace ukraine, peace, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, ukraine peace talks, vladimir putin outlines condition on ukraine peace talks, ukraine peace negotioations