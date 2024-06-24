https://sputnikglobe.com/20240624/sco-head-on-terrorist-attacks-in-dagestan-there-can-be-no-justification-for-terrorism-1119088118.html

SCO Head on Terrorist Attacks in Dagestan: There Can Be No Justification for Terrorism

SCO Head on Terrorist Attacks in Dagestan: There Can Be No Justification for Terrorism

Sputnik International

Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Zhang Ming told Sputnik that he expresses condolences in connection with the terrorist attacks in Russia's Republic of Dagestan, adding that there can be no justification for terrorism.

2024-06-24T05:26+0000

2024-06-24T05:26+0000

2024-06-24T05:26+0000

russia

dagestan

russia

derbent

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

dagestan

terrorist attack

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/18/1119087958_1:0:847:476_1920x0_80_0_0_dcf707f5a2bb3f3b79d4724417979223.jpg

"I was shocked by the news of this incident and the attacks on churches and synagogues in the cities of Makhachkala and Derbent, which occurred on the bright Orthodox holiday — Trinity Day," Zhang said, adding that there can be no justification for terrorism. The SCO will continue to persistently strive for the complete eradication of terrorism, the head added.On Sunday evening, unknown gunmen opened fire at two churches, a synagogue and a traffic police station in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala, prompting the authorities to launch a counterterrorist operation. Dagestan head Sergei Melikov said that more than 15 police officers and several civilians were killed in terrorist attacks in Russia’s Dagestan.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240623/terrorists-targeted-2-orthodox-churches-synagogue-police-in-dagestan-1119084077.html

dagestan

russia

derbent

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sco head, terrorist attacks in dagestan, no justification for terrorism