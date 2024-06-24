https://sputnikglobe.com/20240624/ukraine-broke-international-law-with-cluster-bomb-attack-on-sevastopol---un-human-rights-watchdog-1119103510.html

Ukraine Broke International Law With Cluster Bomb Attack on Sevastopol - UN Human Rights Watchdog

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) told Sputnik on Monday that the organization is aware of the attacks on a beach in Sevastopol and is verifying the information.

"We have seen the reports about a large number of casualties, including, disturbingly, many children, in an attack in Sevastopol on Sunday, and that local authorities have issued statements that these casualties resulted from the use of cluster munitions. We are trying to verify as much information as we can about this incident, including the number of civilian casualties and the weapon used. We do not have access to the Crimean peninsula, despite repeated requests," the UN agency said. While the use of cluster munitions is not per se prohibited under international humanitarian law, "it is the consistent position of the UN Human Rights Office that their use in populated areas is incompatible with fundamental principles of international humanitarian law governing the conduct of hostilities," the agency added. On Sunday, the Ukrainian armed forces attacked Sevastopol, using US-made ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads, four of which were shot down and one deflected and exploded over the city. The attack killed at least four people and injured more than 150 others.

