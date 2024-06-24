https://sputnikglobe.com/20240624/russia-fully-aware-who-is-behind-sevastopol-missile-attack---kremlin-1119093464.html

Russia Fully Aware Who is Behind Sevastopol Missile Attack - Kremlin

Russia Fully Aware Who is Behind Sevastopol Missile Attack - Kremlin

Sputnik International

On Sunday, the Ukrainian armed forces attacked Sevastopol, using US-made ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads, four of which were shot down and one deflected and exploded over Sevastopol in Crimea, Russia. The attack killed at least four people and injured more than 150 others.

2024-06-24T09:17+0000

2024-06-24T09:17+0000

2024-06-24T09:53+0000

russia

crimea

sevastopol

dmitry peskov

russia

kremlin

army tactical missile system (atacms)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/18/1119093304_0:0:3074:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_3ed728852aff81f2aae16edc1a445a56.jpg

The Kremlin considers a missile attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on Sevastopol “barbaric” and knows who stands behind it, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.“Here, you could turn to your colleagues in the media," he added. "Simply ask my colleagues, the press secretaries [of state leaders] in Europe, and especially in Washington, why their government is killing Russian children.” He warned that US involvement in the conflict resulting in Russian civilian casualties will inevitably have consequences.On June 23 at 12:15 PM local time, Sevastopol was deliberately targeted by five US-made ATACMS (Army TACtical Missile System) rockets armed with cluster bomblets. Russian air defenses intercepted four of the missiles, but the explosion of the fifth missile's cluster warhead in the air caused numerous civilian casualties in Sevastopol.According to the latest reports, 151 people sustained varying degrees of injuries, with 82 hospitalized, including 27 children, six of whom are in critical condition. Four people died, including two children. Monday has been declared a Day of Mourning in Sevastopol and the Republic of Crimea.Peskov was also asked if the Crimea missile attack and a terrorist attack in Dagestan were connected. The spokesman replied that it is too early to discuss this.Russia has not received messages of condolences from unfriendly countries after the attack, the spokesman said.Unknown gunmen opened fire at two churches, a synagogue and a traffic police station in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala, prompting authorities to launch a counterterrorist operation on Sunday evening.Fifteen police officers and four civilians, including an Orthodox priest, were known to be killed in the terrorist attacks in Dagestan, the Investigative Committee of Russia said on Monday. Police eliminated six gunmen involved in the attacks, Dagestan head Sergei Melikov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240624/scott-ritter-on-ukraines-shelling-of-sevastopol-its-direct-attack-on-russia-by-us-and-nato-1119086081.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240623/synagogue-church-road-patrol-post-attacked-in-russias-dagestan-casualties-reported-1119080532.html

crimea

sevastopol

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, sevastopol, crimea, missile attack on sevastopol, dagestan, terrorist attacks in dagestan, ukraine attack on crimea, atacms, us