US Involvement in Sevastopol Attack is Undeniable - Russian Foreign Ministry

US Involvement in Sevastopol Attack is Undeniable - Russian Foreign Ministry

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that US involvement in the missile strike on Sevastopol is beyond doubt, claiming that Washington and its allies have established a neo-Nazi regime in Kiev.

"On June 23, the Kiev regime, with the support of the US and their satellites, committed yet another monstrous terrorist crime against the peaceful population of Russia," the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. The ministry stressed that all targeting for ATACMS missiles programmed by US specialists using their own country's satellite reconnaissance data, while a US RQ-4 Global Hawk reconnaissance drone was operating near Crimea that day."Washington and its satellites created and nurtured a neo-Nazi regime in Kiev, actively fostering and supporting their Ukrainian puppets, leading them in a war against Russia, and inciting them to commit acts of international terrorism and the murder of peaceful Russian citizens, including using one of the most inhumane types of weapons — cluster munitions," it said."A response to this crime will surely follow," the ministry assured.Ukraine fired five US-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads at the Crimean port city early on Sunday afternoon. Four missiles were shot down while the fifth exploded over the city, killing at least four people, including two children, and injuring 153 others.

